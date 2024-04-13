AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The third day of action at the 2024 Masters is going to be a significant one as Moving Day meets Augusta National with the leaderboard undoubtedly shifting ahead of the tournament's final 18 holes. Two days of pristine golf at the nation's best course remain with the best hoping to finish not just in the money but as high up the leaderboard as possible.

The grounds are filled to capacity with patrons, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how Tiger Woods continues to play after he created Masters history on Friday by making his 24th consecutive cut, a tournament record. Woods also hit 22 of 36 fairways through his first two rounds, his best such mark since 1999, though he trails the leaders by a substantial margin but is still playing far better than many of the game's other top stars, including the likes of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

Far more likely to find the winner's circle is Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 green jacket winner seeking to win his second in three years. Scheffler entered as an overwhelming favorite and sits +100 to win the tournament entering Saturday's third round. He is one of three men tied atop the leaderboard with Max Homa the author of Friday's best performance and Bryson DeChambeau holding steady looking for his second major championship and first since 2020.

There is so much to pay attention to this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. On Saturday alone, you can watch the entire first rounds from Woods, McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and young sensation Ludvig Åberg.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2024 Masters from start to finish Saturday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options along with our broadcast from 3-7 p.m. ET. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Saturday.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 13



Round 3 start time: 9:35 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports app

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+, CBS Sports app~

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to Midnight on CBS Sports Network