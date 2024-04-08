The first major golf tournament of the year, the 2024 Masters, begins on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. The course has staged the tournament every year since 1934, with this year's layout stretching 7,545 yards. Tiger Woods is getting set for his second event of the season, as he tries to tie Jack Nicklaus for the most green jackets of all-time (six). Woods is a 100-1 longshot in the 2024 Masters odds, while Scottie Scheffler is the 13-4 favorite on the PGA odds board. Rory McIlroy (10-1) will try to complete the elusive career grand slam and win his first major since 2014, while Jon Rahm (12-1) is returning as the defending champion in the 2024 Masters field.
Top 2024 Masters predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the co-favorites, fails to complete the career grand slam and barely cracks the top five at Augusta National. The world's No. 2-ranked golfer is off to a rough start in 2024, with his highest finish through his first five starts being 19th at the Players Championship.
Putting was an issue for McIlroy at the start of the season, as he previously ranked 129th in that area (-0.246). While he has improved to 83rd on the PGA Tour (0.036) and his total shots gained (0.610) is 40th, he is still 123rd in shots gained approaching the green (-0.176). While there appears to be small improvements in his game, his finishes this season are why the model is low on him.
Another surprise: Brooks Koepka, an 11-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Koepka is getting set for his ninth appearance at Augusta National, as he aims for the first green jacket of his career.
He has top-12 finishes in four of his last six Masters starters, including a runner-up last year after leading for most of the tournament. Koepka bounced back from that disappointing finish with a win at the PGA Championship the following month, giving him his fifth major championship victory. The 33-year-old is as dangerous as any golfer in the world at majors, making him an enticing longshot this week. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2024 Masters picks
2024 Masters odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +325
Rory McIlroy +1000
Brooks Koepka +1100
Jon Rahm +1200
Wyndham Clark +1500
Xander Schauffele +1800
Will Zalatoris +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Viktor Hovland +2200
Ludvig Aberg +2500
Joaquin Niemann +2500
Cameron Smith +2800
Justin Thomas +2800
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Collin Morikawa +3000
Dustin Johnson +3300
Tony Finau +3500
Bryson DeChambeau +3500
Brian Harman +3500
Shane Lowry +4000
Max Homa +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Jason Day +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Sergio Garcio +6000
Tyrrell Hatton +6000
Byeong-hun An +6500
Chris Kirk +7000
Tom Kim +7000
Russell Henley +7000
Patrick Reed +7000
Rickie Fowler +7500
Akshay Bhatia +7500
Corey Conners +7500
Sungjae Im +7500
Si Woo Kim +8000
Denny McCarthy +9000
Adam Scott +9000
Justin Rose +9000
Phil Mickelson +10000
Tiger Woods +10000
Stephen Jaeger +12500
Sepp Straka +12500
Nick Taylor +12500
Erik Van Rooyen +15000
Eric Cole +15000
Adrian Meronk +15000
Jake Knapp +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Matthieu Pavon +15000
Nicolai Hojgaard +15000
J.T. Poston +15000
Emiliano Grillo +15000
Harris English +15000
Thorbjörn Olesen +17500
Lucas Glover +17500
Luke List +17500
Adam Hadwin +17500
Taylor Moore +20000
Ryan Fox +20000
Kurt Kitayama +20000
Bubba Watson +20000
Nick Dunlap +20000
Peter Malnati +20000
Cam Davis +20000
Austin Eckroat +22500
Ryo Hisatsune +25000
Lee Hodges +27500
Adan Schenk +30000
Danny Willett +35000
Charl Schwartzel +35000
Gary Woodland +50000
Grayson Murray +50000
Camilo Villegas +50000
Zach Johnson +75000
Christo Lamprecht +75000
Fred Couples +100000
Mike Weir +100000
Neal Shipley +150000
Vijay Singh +150000
Stewart Hagestad +150000
Jasper Stubbs +200000
Jose Maria Olazabal +200000
Santiago de la Fuente +250000