Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket at the Masters in 2022 and has won two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour. The No. 1-ranked player in the world also has seven top-10 finishes in eight starts this season. Scheffler has established himself as the warranted 13-4 favorite in the 2024 Masters odds, putting him ahead of 2024 Masters contenders such as Rory McIlroy (10-1) and Jon Rahm (12-1). Which golfers should you back with your 2024 Masters predictions and 2024 Masters props?
McIlroy is still seeking the career grand slam and hasn't won a major in a decade. He finished runner-up to Scheffler at the Masters in 2022, but missed the cut at Augusta National in 2023. Can you trust him in your 2024 Masters prop bets? Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets as well as betting head-to-head matchups. He's been profitable with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 35-21-2 and returning 10.00 units. That's a $1,000 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Rory McIlroy, even though he's a four-time major champion and one of the top favorites in the 2024 Masters odds. The Irishman looked primed for a strong 2024 campaign when he finished second at the Dubai Invitational and won the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. That success hasn't translated over to his PGA Tour season, where he has yet to finish in the top 10.
Not all of McIlroy's game has turned sour, as he is second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: off the tee (0.938). That being said, he is 119th in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.176) and 94th in strokes gained when putting (0.036). Since putting is so important when competing at Augusta, it's no huge surprise Nejad doesn't have a lot of confidence in McIlroy ahead of the Masters 2024.
Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Hideki Matsuyama, even though he's a +2000 longshot. Matsuyama finished on top of the leaderboard at the Masters in 2021, becoming the first Japanese player and the first Asian-born player to win the tournament.
He's enjoyed success early this season as well, finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Genesis Invitational and securing a sixth-place finish at the Players Championship in March. Matsuyama has also had success at the Masters throughout his career, finishing in the top 20 in eight of the past nine years at Augusta National. "His Masters history is excellent and he's done it by showcasing elite ball striking," Nejad told SportsLine. "He's also starting to trend very well in the short game department and appears to have shaken off whatever nagging injuries ailed him over the last year." See who else to back at SportsLine.
2024 Masters odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +325
Rory McIlroy +1000
Brooks Koepka +1100
Jon Rahm +1200
Wyndham Clark +1500
Xander Schauffele +1800
Will Zalatoris +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Viktor Hovland +2200
Ludvig Aberg +2500
Joaquin Niemann +2500
Cameron Smith +2800
Justin Thomas +2800
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Collin Morikawa +3000
Dustin Johnson +3300
Tony Finau +3500
Bryson DeChambeau +3500
Brian Harman +3500
Shane Lowry +4000
Max Homa +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Jason Day +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Sergio Garcio +6000
Tyrrell Hatton +6000
Byeong-hun An +6500
Chris Kirk +7000
Tom Kim +7000
Russell Henley +7000
Patrick Reed +7000
Rickie Fowler +7500
Akshay Bhatia +7500
Corey Conners +7500
Sungjae Im +7500
Si Woo Kim +8000
Denny McCarthy +9000
Adam Scott +9000
Justin Rose +9000
Phil Mickelson +10000
Tiger Woods +10000
Stephen Jaeger +12500
Sepp Straka +12500
Nick Taylor +12500
Erik Van Rooyen +15000
Eric Cole +15000
Adrian Meronk +15000
Jake Knapp +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Matthieu Pavon +15000
Nicolai Hojgaard +15000
J.T. Poston +15000
Emiliano Grillo +15000
Harris English +15000
Thorbjörn Olesen +17500
Lucas Glover +17500
Luke List +17500
Adam Hadwin +17500
Taylor Moore +20000
Ryan Fox +20000
Kurt Kitayama +20000
Bubba Watson +20000
Nick Dunlap +20000
Peter Malnati +20000
Cam Davis +20000
Austin Eckroat +22500
Ryo Hisatsune +25000
Lee Hodges +27500
Adan Schenk +30000
Danny Willett +35000
Charl Schwartzel +35000
Gary Woodland +50000
Grayson Murray +50000
Camilo Villegas +50000
Zach Johnson +75000
Christo Lamprecht +75000
Fred Couples +100000
Mike Weir +100000
Neal Shipley +150000
Vijay Singh +150000
Stewart Hagestad +150000
Jasper Stubbs +200000
Jose Maria Olazabal +200000
Santiago de la Fuente +250000