Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket at the Masters in 2022 and has won two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour. The No. 1-ranked player in the world also has seven top-10 finishes in eight starts this season. Scheffler has established himself as the warranted 13-4 favorite in the 2024 Masters odds, putting him ahead of 2024 Masters contenders such as Rory McIlroy (10-1) and Jon Rahm (12-1). Which golfers should you back with your 2024 Masters predictions and 2024 Masters props?

McIlroy is still seeking the career grand slam and hasn't won a major in a decade. He finished runner-up to Scheffler at the Masters in 2022, but missed the cut at Augusta National in 2023. Can you trust him in your 2024 Masters prop bets? Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets as well as betting head-to-head matchups. He's been profitable with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 35-21-2 and returning 10.00 units. That's a $1,000 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Nejad has focused his attention on the 2024 Masters field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid.

Top 2024 Masters expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Rory McIlroy, even though he's a four-time major champion and one of the top favorites in the 2024 Masters odds. The Irishman looked primed for a strong 2024 campaign when he finished second at the Dubai Invitational and won the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. That success hasn't translated over to his PGA Tour season, where he has yet to finish in the top 10.

Not all of McIlroy's game has turned sour, as he is second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: off the tee (0.938). That being said, he is 119th in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.176) and 94th in strokes gained when putting (0.036). Since putting is so important when competing at Augusta, it's no huge surprise Nejad doesn't have a lot of confidence in McIlroy ahead of the Masters 2024.

Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Hideki Matsuyama, even though he's a +2000 longshot. Matsuyama finished on top of the leaderboard at the Masters in 2021, becoming the first Japanese player and the first Asian-born player to win the tournament.

He's enjoyed success early this season as well, finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Genesis Invitational and securing a sixth-place finish at the Players Championship in March. Matsuyama has also had success at the Masters throughout his career, finishing in the top 20 in eight of the past nine years at Augusta National. "His Masters history is excellent and he's done it by showcasing elite ball striking," Nejad told SportsLine. "He's also starting to trend very well in the short game department and appears to have shaken off whatever nagging injuries ailed him over the last year." See who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Masters picks

Nejad has locked in his early best bets for the 2024 Masters and is backing several longshots, including one priced at more than 150-1. This player "has been playing well in 2024 and has a decent track record at the Masters."

2024 Masters odds, field

2024 Masters odds, field

2024 Masters odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +325

Rory McIlroy +1000

Brooks Koepka +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Wyndham Clark +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Will Zalatoris +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Dustin Johnson +3300

Tony Finau +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Brian Harman +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Max Homa +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jason Day +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sergio Garcio +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Byeong-hun An +6500

Chris Kirk +7000

Tom Kim +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Patrick Reed +7000

Rickie Fowler +7500

Akshay Bhatia +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Si Woo Kim +8000

Denny McCarthy +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Tiger Woods +10000

Stephen Jaeger +12500

Sepp Straka +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Erik Van Rooyen +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Jake Knapp +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Nicolai Hojgaard +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Harris English +15000

Thorbjörn Olesen +17500

Lucas Glover +17500

Luke List +17500

Adam Hadwin +17500

Taylor Moore +20000

Ryan Fox +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Bubba Watson +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Cam Davis +20000

Austin Eckroat +22500

Ryo Hisatsune +25000

Lee Hodges +27500

Adan Schenk +30000

Danny Willett +35000

Charl Schwartzel +35000

Gary Woodland +50000

Grayson Murray +50000

Camilo Villegas +50000

Zach Johnson +75000

Christo Lamprecht +75000

Fred Couples +100000

Mike Weir +100000

Neal Shipley +150000

Vijay Singh +150000

Stewart Hagestad +150000

Jasper Stubbs +200000

Jose Maria Olazabal +200000

Santiago de la Fuente +250000