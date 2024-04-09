Masters week is here, with the 2024 Masters teeing off Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. It's the beginning of golf's major season, and virtually all of the top golfers in the world are in the 2024 Masters field. Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1-ranked player in the world and will enter the Masters 2024 full of confidence after recording two wins and a runner-up finish in his last three starts on the PGA Tour. The latest 2024 Masters odds list Scheffler as the 13-4 favorite.
He's followed by Rory McIlroy (10-1), Brooks Koepka (11-1) and defending champion Jon Rahm (12-1) on the PGA odds board. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods is among the 2024 Masters longshots at 100-1. Could Woods be among the 2024 Masters sleepers to target? Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets as well as betting head-to-head matchups. He's been profitable with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 35-21-2 and returning 10.00 units. That's a $1,000 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.
Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2024 Masters field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.
Top 2024 Masters expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Rory McIlroy, even though he's a four-time major champion and one of the top favorites in the 2024 Masters odds. McIlroy has racked up 24 career victories on the PGA Tour, but he's never been able to finish on top of the leaderboard at Augusta National. With a win at the Masters, McIlroy would become the sixth player to win the career Grand Slam, joining the likes of Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
McIlroy has come close to winning the Masters on numerous occasions. He's recorded a top-10 finish in seven of his last 10 starts at Augusta National, which includes a runner-up showing in 2022. However, McIlroy has missed the cut at the Masters in two of his past three starts. The 34-year-old has also struggled with form this season, finishing 19th or worse in five of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. Nejad cannot justify backing McIlroy as one of the favorites for the 2024 Masters given his recent form.
Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Hideki Matsuyama, even though he's a +2000 longshot. Matsuyama has been playing stellar golf in recent weeks, finishing 12th or better in his last four starts on the PGA Tour. That impressive stretch includes a victory at the Genesis Invitational and a seventh-place finish at last week's Valero Texas Open.
Matsuyama also finished on top of the leaderboard at the Masters in 2021, becoming Japan's first male major champion in the process. He has also finished inside the top 20 in eight of his last nine starts at the Masters. Matsuyama will enter the 2024 Masters ranked 11th in strokes gained: total (1.140), 17th in scrambling (66.67%) and 22nd in greens in regulation percentage (70.00%), all of which will come in handy at a course like Augusta National. See who else to back at SportsLine.
How to make 2024 Masters picks
Nejad has locked in his early best bets for the 2024 Masters and is backing several longshots, including one priced at more than 150-1. This player "has been playing well in 2024 and has a decent track record at the Masters." You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.
So, which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Masters, and which player in the Masters 2024 field could bring a huge payday at more than 150-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2024 Masters, all from the expert who is 35-21 on golf head-to-head picks.
2024 Masters odds, field
See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here
Scottie Scheffler +325
Rory McIlroy +1000
Brooks Koepka +1100
Jon Rahm +1200
Wyndham Clark +1500
Xander Schauffele +1800
Will Zalatoris +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Viktor Hovland +2200
Ludvig Aberg +2500
Joaquin Niemann +2500
Cameron Smith +2800
Justin Thomas +2800
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Collin Morikawa +3000
Dustin Johnson +3300
Tony Finau +3500
Bryson DeChambeau +3500
Brian Harman +3500
Shane Lowry +4000
Max Homa +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Jason Day +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Sergio Garcio +6000
Tyrrell Hatton +6000
Byeong-hun An +6500
Chris Kirk +7000
Tom Kim +7000
Russell Henley +7000
Patrick Reed +7000
Rickie Fowler +7500
Akshay Bhatia +7500
Corey Conners +7500
Sungjae Im +7500
Si Woo Kim +8000
Denny McCarthy +9000
Adam Scott +9000
Justin Rose +9000
Phil Mickelson +10000
Tiger Woods +10000
Stephen Jaeger +12500
Sepp Straka +12500
Nick Taylor +12500
Erik Van Rooyen +15000
Eric Cole +15000
Adrian Meronk +15000
Jake Knapp +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Matthieu Pavon +15000
Nicolai Hojgaard +15000
J.T. Poston +15000
Emiliano Grillo +15000
Harris English +15000
Thorbjörn Olesen +17500
Lucas Glover +17500
Luke List +17500
Adam Hadwin +17500
Taylor Moore +20000
Ryan Fox +20000
Kurt Kitayama +20000
Bubba Watson +20000
Nick Dunlap +20000
Peter Malnati +20000
Cam Davis +20000
Austin Eckroat +22500
Ryo Hisatsune +25000
Lee Hodges +27500
Adan Schenk +30000
Danny Willett +35000
Charl Schwartzel +35000
Gary Woodland +50000
Grayson Murray +50000
Camilo Villegas +50000
Zach Johnson +75000
Christo Lamprecht +75000
Fred Couples +100000
Mike Weir +100000
Neal Shipley +150000
Vijay Singh +150000
Stewart Hagestad +150000
Jasper Stubbs +200000
Jose Maria Olazabal +200000
Santiago de la Fuente +250000