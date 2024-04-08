Collin Morikawa has six PGA Tour victories, but the 27-year-old has a way of performing his best in majors. Morikawa has won two of his 14 career major tournaments entering the 2024 Masters, which starts Thursday from Augusta National Golf Club. He's still chasing his first green jacket, but after finishing 10th and fifth in his last two showings at Augusta, could Morikawa add a third different major title after the 2024 Masters Tournament? Morikawa had 31-1 Masters odds 2024, and given his strong showings at Augusta National Golf Club and two career major victories, should you consider using the 27-year-old in 2024 Masters predictions?

Scottie Scheffler, who won two of his first eight 2024 PGA Tour events, is the 5-1 favorite in the 2024 Masters odds. Rory McIlroy, who has four career major titles, is seeking his first green jacket and follows at 10-1 to complete his career grand slam at the Masters 2024. Brooks Koepka, who finished second at last year's Masters, is 21-1 among the 2024 Masters golfers. Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets as well as betting head-to-head matchups. He's been profitable with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 35-21-2 and returning 10.00 units. That's a $1,000 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Top 2024 Masters expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Rory McIlroy, even though he's a four-time major champion and one of the top favorites in the 2024 Masters odds. McIlroy can complete a career grand slam with a victory at Augusta and he's been close on numerous occasions. He's finished in the top 10 in seven of his last 10 starts at the Masters, which includes a runner-up finish in 2022.

However, McIlroy hasn't won a major championship since 2014 and has missed the cut at the Masters in two of his last three starts at Augusta National. In addition, the 34-year-old entered the month of April ranked 119th in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.176) and 92nd in scoring average (70.16). Nejad cannot justify backing McIlroy as one of the favorites for the 2024 Masters given his recent form.

Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Hideki Matsuyama, even though he's a +2800 longshot. Matsuyama won the Masters in 2021, becoming the first golfer born in Japan to win a major title. His historic victory wasn't a one-off, as Matsuyama has nine career PGA Tour victories, including taking the Genesis Invitational on February 18. The 32-year-old carried that momentum into finishing 12th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and sixth at the Players Championship over his next two tournaments.

Matsuyama ranks 15th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained through his first eight events this season. He's playing some of his best golf entering the Masters 2024, highlighted by a 9-under 62 on the final day of the Genesis Invitational to climb to the top of the leaderboard. Nejad expects Matsuyama to compete for his second green jacket and at 28-1 odds, he sees value in including the 32-year-old in 2024 Masters bets. See who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Masters picks

2024 Masters odds, field

