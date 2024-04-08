Tiger Woods already holds a number of records at Augusta National and can add another at the 2024 Masters. Woods has made the cut in 23 consecutive appearances at the year's first major, tied with Gary Player and Fred Couples for most all-time. Woods' streak is still active, so he can move into sole possession of first place by making the cut at the Masters 2024. After being on the cut line in last year's tournament before withdrawing due to injury, Woods has aspirations this year of doing more. The 2024 Masters schedule begins Thursday, April 11 from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Woods is a longshot at 160-1 according to the 2024 Masters odds, the same as longtime rival Phil Mickelson. The 2024 Masters favorite is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at 5-1, followed by Rory McIlroy at 10-1 and Jon Rahm at 13-1. Before locking in your 2024 Masters picks or Tiger Woods props, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Patrick Cantlay, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Cantlay has made the cut in all seven tournaments he has played this year, with his best finish being a fourth-place run at the Genesis Invitational in mid-February.

Cantlay ranks in the top 30 on the PGA Tour in birdie average and approach shots within 200 yards, and iron play is always crucial at Augusta National. Cantlay is still seeking his first major championship, but he finished ninth at the Masters in 2019 and 14th last year. He added two more top-15 finishes at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open last season, so he has been knocking on the door of a breakthrough victory.

The model has also examined where Tiger Woods finishes. The 15-time major champion last played competitively at the Genesis Invitational in February, when he withdrew after one round due to an illness. Reaching the finish line of a tournament has been an issue for Woods since returning from his Feb. 2021 car crash. Over the seven ensuing competitive events, he's played all four rounds just three times, while also withdrawing three times and missing one cut.

However, no one knows Augusta quite like Woods, and while full-timers on tour have to go through the grind of weekly tournaments, Woods can focus his attention on this event. He's shot under par in all four rounds of a single Masters tournament a record five times, while no other golfer has more than three. He also owns the all-time lowest scoring average at Augusta of 71.1 (min. 40 rounds), and only Jack Nicklaus (15) has more top-fives at the course than Woods' 12. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

2024 Masters odds, golfers, field

Scottie Scheffler +325

Rory McIlroy +1000

Brooks Koepka +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Wyndham Clark +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Will Zalatoris +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Viktor Holland +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Dustin Johnson +3300

Tony Finau +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Brian Harman +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Max Homa +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jason Day +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sergio Garcio +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Byeong-hun An +6500

Chris Kirk +7000

Tom Kim +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Patrick Reed +7000

Rickie Fowler +7500

Akshay Bhatia +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Si Woo Kim +8000

Denny McCarthy +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Tiger Woods +10000

Stephen Jaeger +12500

Sepp Straka +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Erik Van Rooyen +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Jake Knapp +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Nicolai Hojgaard +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Harris English +15000

Thorbjörn Olesen +17500

Lucas Glover +17500

Luke List +17500

Adam Hadwin +17500

Taylor Moore +20000

Ryan Fox +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Bubba Watson +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Cam Davis +20000

Austin Eckroat +22500

Ryo Hisatsune +25000

Lee Hodges +27500

Adan Schenk +30000

Danny Willett +35000

Charl Schwartzel +35000

Gary Woodland +50000

Grayson Murray +50000

Camilo Villegas +50000

Zach Johnson +75000

Christo Lamprecht +75000

Fred Couples +100000

Mike Weir +100000

Neal Shipley +150000

Vijay Singh +150000

Stewart Hagestad +150000

Jasper Stubbs +200000

Jose Maria Olazabal +200000

Santiago de la Fuente +250000