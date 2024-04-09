Jon Rahm will try to become the first golfer in more than 20 years to win back-to-back green jackets when he competes at the 2024 Masters starting Thursday from Augusta National Golf Club. Rahm won last year's Masters by four strokes after a strong final round and a poor showing by Brooks Koepka over the final 18 holes. Rahm and Koepka could be popular options in 2024 Masters DFS picks and 2024 Masters fantasy golf lineups, so should you follow the trend and include them or can fading them provide the opportunity for a significant advantage in 2024 Masters DFS picks and 2024 Masters fantasy golf rankings? The total 2024 Masters purse is $18 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3.24 million.

Wyndham Clark is second in the FedEx Cup standings after two second-place showings over his last three tournaments. His run of success could make him a popular selection in 2024 Masters One and Done picks. One and Done pools only allow you to pick a specific golfer to win once per year, so how much should you factor in recent tournaments or previous course success when deciding on your picks for the Masters 2024? Before locking in your 2024 Masters one and done picks, DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel, and fantasy golf projections, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. He is up almost $9,500 on his best bets since the restart.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

McClure has been on fire with his One and Done picks in 2024. At The American Express, he backed Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. At the Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place. Finally, at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, another signature event, McClure recommended using Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. The result: Scheffler won the event by five strokes, and Zalatoris finished in fourth place.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed McClure's picks has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2024 Masters golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks, DFS projections and Fantasy Golf predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge. You can only see McClure's Masters 2024 one and done picks, DFS lineups and Fantasy Golf plays at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the Masters is Brooks Koepka. The 33-year-old collected his fifth major at last year's PGA Championship after just missing out at Augusta. Koepka was runner-up at last year's Masters, his second career runner-up at the event (2019). Despite not yet emerging victorious, few can match the career performance of Koepka at Augusta National. His career scoring average of 71.46 trails only Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth in Masters history.

Overall, Koepka has a mind-boggling 11 top-fives over his last 24 major starts, or 45.8% of appearances. Outside of his PGA Championship win last year, he had two other worldwide victories, which somewhat dismisses the notion he only gets up for big events. Still, Koepka has proven himself as someone whose level of play rises in majors, and his history backs that up. Thus, he's someone you'll want to target in Masters One and Done picks. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters DFS picks, lineup advice

One golfer McClure is targeting in his 2024 Masters DFS lineups is Justin Thomas. The two-time PGA champion is off to a strong start with four top-15s over his seven starts. Few are striking the ball better than Thomas, who ranks in the top 12 in both strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.124) and strokes gained: approach the green (0.795). He also ranks among the top 20% on tour in putting average (1.731) as his well-rounded game has allowed him to average the ninth-most birdies per round (4.78) on the PGA Tour.

Just 10 golfers with at least 25 rounds played have a lower career scoring average at Augusta than Thomas' 71.7. He's notched top-25 finishes in six of his last seven Masters starts, with top-10s in two of his last four. Yet, he remains priced outside the top 10 most expensive golfers on both FanDuel and DraftKings, with the latter slotting him 16th in cost to roster for PGA DFS lineups. That only makes Thomas a valuable option for Masters DFS picks, and he is extra motivated after missing the cut at last year's event for the first time in his career. You can see the rest of McClure's Masters DFS picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters Fantasy Golf picks, projections

One of McClure's top fantasy golf picks is Scottie Scheffler. The world's No. 1 golfer has left no doubt that he deserves that top spot with his play over the last month. Scheffler had two victories and finished second in his three March tournaments. Scheffler has shot no rounds higher than a 70 in seven of eight tournaments this season with only one round of 71, coming in his first PGA Tour event of the year. Scheffler has five top-five finishes in his eight PGA Tours this season.

Scheffler has already won a green jacket despite this being just his fourth Masters appearance. The eight-time PGA Tour winner won the 2022 Masters and finished 10th last season. He leads the PGA Tour in multiple categories, such as total strokes gained, scoring average and birdie average and is second in putting average. Scheffler is the safest player there is in golf at the moment and he's not a golfer you'll want to be without when making 2024 Masters fantasy golf picks. You can see the rest of McClure's Masters fantasy golf picks at SportsLine.

How to make Masters 2024 picks, long shot bets

McClure is also targeting targeting six other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the green jacket. You can find out who they are, and check out all of McClure's Masters picks and best bets at SportsLine.

Who will win the Masters 2024, and which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks, DFS lineups, and Fantasy Golf plays this week at Augusta National Golf Club? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Masters 2024 one and done picks, DFS lineups and fantasy golf plays -- and find out.