World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2024 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club after taking down the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship. He is joined in the 2024 Masters field by defending champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy. Scheffler is the 5-1 favorite in the 2024 Masters odds, while McIlroy is 10-1 and Rahm is 13-1. Using the latest PGA Tour odds is one way to evaluate your Masters Fantasy golf picks, Masters DFS lineups and Masters one-and-done picks. The total 2024 Masters purse is $18 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3.24 million.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. He is up almost $9,500 on his best bets since the restart.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

McClure has been on fire with his One and Done picks in 2024. At The American Express, he backed Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. At the Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place. Finally, at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, another signature event, McClure recommended using Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. The result: Scheffler won the event by five strokes, and Zalatoris finished in fourth place.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed McClure's picks has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 Masters One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the Masters is Brooks Koepka. The five-time major champion led last year's Masters after the third round before finishing as runner-up to Rahm. It was the second runner-up finish for Koepka at the event, as he's placed in the top 10 in three of his last five Augusta starts. Koepka claimed a major less than a year ago, winning the 2023 PGA Championship, and typically finds a way to be in contention in big events, as he has 14 top-10s over his last 24 major appearances.

Koepka's career scoring average at the Masters is 71.46, the fifth-best in the history of the tournament with a minimum of 25 rounds played. The four golfers ahead of Koepka have all won at least one Masters and have combined for 10 green jackets. Koepka's game rises in major events, and given his history at Augusta and proven mettle at the majors, Koepka is on McClure's short list for being the top 2024 Masters one and done picks. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters DFS picks, lineup advice

One golfer McClure is targeting in his 2024 Masters DFS lineups is Justin Thomas. He made headlines recently when he decided to part ways with caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay, who worked as the caddie for Phil Mickelson from 1992 to 2017. The former Alabama Crimson Tide golfer is ranked No. 28 in the world, so his decision to change caddies right before the first major of the season was a surprise to golf fans everywhere.

Thomas had a rough first half of the 2023 season, but he finished in the top 15 in four of his first five tournaments this year. He ranks fifth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach to green and is 11th in birdie average, so he can get on a roll at Augusta National. Thomas has a pair of top-10 finishes at the Masters in the last four years, so McClure likes his chances of putting together another strong week at the first major of the year. You can see the rest of McClure's Masters DFS picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters Fantasy Golf picks, projections

One of McClure's top fantasy golf picks is Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1 has been on a tear in 2024. In eight starts, Scheffler has finished no worse than 17th and has seven top-10s, five top-fives, and two outright wins. In his last outing at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Scheffler finished in second place and was a missed six-foot putt away from forcing a playoff with eventual champion Stephan Jaeger.

Scheffler enters the Masters 2024 ranked near the top of the PGA Tour in several key metrics. He ranks first on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (2.812), strokes gained tee-to-green (2.798), and strokes gained on approach (1.347), and fourth in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.903) and strokes gained around-the-green (0.547). Scheffler is a proven winner at Augusta National, and McClure recommends building your 2024 Masters fantasy golf lineups around the 27-year-old. You can see the rest of McClure's Masters fantasy golf picks at SportsLine.

How to make Masters 2024 picks, long shot bets

