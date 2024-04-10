Jon Rahm hosted the Champions Dinner at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday and will begin his title defense at the 2024 Masters at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Rahm will be paired with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap over the first two rounds and the 29-year-old Spaniard will seek his third major championship victory. Rahm has finished eighth or better in all five events he's played this season, but might a lighter schedule in 2024 be any cause for concern for anyone placing Rahm high in their 2024 Masters fantasy golf rankings or using him in 2024 Masters DFS lineups?

Those are the types of questions that Fantasy golf enthusiasts will be asking as they build their 2024 Masters fantasy golf lineups and 2024 Masters DFS strategy. How much exposure should you have to Rahm this week and which players are primed to rack up Fantasy points at Augusta National Golf Club? Before locking in your 2024 Masters one and done picks, DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel, and fantasy golf projections, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. He is up almost $9,500 on his best bets since the restart.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

McClure has been on fire with his One and Done picks in 2024. At The American Express, he backed Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. At the Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place. Finally, at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, another signature event, McClure recommended using Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. The result: Scheffler won the event by five strokes, and Zalatoris finished in fourth place.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed McClure's picks has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2024 Masters golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks, DFS projections and Fantasy Golf predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge. You can only see McClure's Masters 2024 one and done picks, DFS lineups and Fantasy Golf plays at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the Masters is Brooks Koepka. The 33-year-old is widely considered to be the top major championship player of his generation, and his career scoring average at the Masters (71.46) is the fifth-best in the history of the tournament (minimum of 25 rounds played). Koepka has five career major championships on his resume, his latest coming at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Koepka has had plenty of success at Augusta National in his career, despite never winning a green jacket. He entered the final round of the 2023 Masters with the lead before ultimately finishing in a tie for second place behind Jon Rahm. In eight career starts at the Masters, Koepka has three top-10 finishes and twice finished second. With his proven track record in big events, McClure believes Koepka will once again be in contention at the 2024 Masters. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters DFS picks, lineup advice

One golfer McClure is targeting in his 2024 Masters DFS lineups is Justin Thomas. The 30-year-old is coming off the worst season of his professional career, failing to make the FedEx Cup playoffs in 2022-23. However, he used the fall schedule in turn his fortunes around in 2023, finishing fifth at the Fortinet Championship, fourth at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour and third at the Hero World Challenge to close out the year.

Then Thomas added a third-place finish at The American Express, a sixth at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and 12th-place runs at the WM Phoenix Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational early in 2024. The 15-time PGA Tour winner is a two-time major champion who has three top-12 finishes at Augusta over his last five starts. He's back up to sixth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach and ranked top-10 in that category seven years in a row prior to the 2022-23 season. You can see the rest of McClure's Masters DFS picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters Fantasy Golf picks, projections

One of McClure's top fantasy golf picks is Scottie Scheffler. He's won eight times in the last 26 months and been No. 1 in the world for the last 47 weeks in a row (81 total). You'll pay a premium for Scheffler and he'll be highly rostered in Masters DFS tournaments as well as the first player off the board in any draft format, but that's a price you should be willing to play considering how dominant he's been of late.

Scheffler has two wins and a runner-up finish over his last three starts, which happens to coincide with a putter change that has helped make him nearly a tour-average putter. Considering that he's already the world's best ball-striker (2.798 strokes gained: tee-to-green per round), his game could be elevated. Scheffler has never finished worse than 19th in four starts at Augusta and the 2022 Masters champion is a +325 favorite (bet $100 to win $325) in the 2024 Masters odds. You can see the rest of McClure's Masters fantasy golf picks at SportsLine.

How to make Masters 2024 picks, long shot bets

McClure is also targeting targeting six other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the green jacket. You can find out who they are, and check out all of McClure's Masters picks and best bets at SportsLine.

Who will win the Masters 2024, and which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks, DFS lineups, and Fantasy Golf plays this week at Augusta National Golf Club? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Masters 2024 one and done picks, DFS lineups and fantasy golf plays -- and find out.