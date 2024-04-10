With the widespread availability and acceptance of USA sports betting, there are countless ways to wager on any sporting event you can think of. The biggest events in sport draw the most eyeballs, which now often translate into the most gambling action as well. For the 2024 Masters, you can go the traditional route of betting a winner, but there's so much more available for those wanting other ways of making 2024 Masters bets. Whether it's creating Masters fantasy golf rankings, entering Masters DFS lineups, making Masters prop bets, or locking in Masters One and Done picks, 2024 Masters bets are readily available.

How should you balance going a safer route with favorites such as Scottie Scheffler (13-4) and Rory McIlroy (10-1) in 2024 Masters picks compared to throwing in 2024 Masters sleepers to separate yourself from others you are competing against? Before locking in your 2024 Masters one and done picks, DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel, and fantasy golf projections, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. He is up almost $9,500 on his best bets since the restart.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

McClure has been on fire with his One and Done picks in 2024. At The American Express, he backed Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. At the Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place. Finally, at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, another signature event, McClure recommended using Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. The result: Scheffler won the event by five strokes, and Zalatoris finished in fourth place.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed McClure's picks has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2024 Masters golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks, DFS projections and Fantasy Golf predictions.

Top 2024 Masters One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the Masters is Brooks Koepka. The 33-year-old entered the final day of last year's Masters with a two-stroke lead, but a poor final 18 holes resulted in him finishing four strokes behind Jon Rahm and finishing tied for second with Phil Mickelson. Koepka has finished seventh or better in three of the last four Masters, including finishing second twice, and is a five-time major champion. After coming just shy of capturing his first green jacket, Koepka went on to win the 2023 PGA Championship.

The Masters is one of two majors he has yet to win, as the 33-year-old would love to inch closer to the elite few golfers who have completed golf's grand slam. In One and Done formats, you can only pick a golfer once, and McClure thinks this is the spot to use Koepka. He has won at least one major in four of the last six seasons and continues to raise his play in the sport's grandest events against the best competition. Koepka has the third-shortest odds (11-1) to win the 2024 Masters and McClure sees this as the time to cash in on Koepka in 2024 golf One and Done picks.

Top 2024 Masters DFS picks, lineup advice

One golfer McClure is targeting in his 2024 Masters DFS lineups is Justin Thomas. Thomas has already notched 15 career PGA Tour wins and enters Masters week as a two-time major champion. The 30-year-old has long been considered one of the top ball-strikers and irons players in the world and has three top-12 finishes in 2024, all coming against loaded fields.

Thomas has battled inconsistencies, which is likely why his PGA DFS price tag is as low as it is. Still, the former Alabama standout enters the week ranked sixth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach (0.795) and 12th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.124). Thomas also has three top 12 finishes in eight career starts at the Masters.

Top 2024 Masters Fantasy Golf picks, projections

One of McClure's top fantasy golf picks is Scottie Scheffler. The world's No. 1 golfer has left no doubt that he deserves that top spot with his play over the last month. Scheffler had two victories and finished second in his three March tournaments. Scheffler has shot no rounds higher than a 70 in seven of eight tournaments this season with only one round of 71, coming in his first PGA Tour event of the year. Scheffler has five top-five finishes in his eight PGA Tours this season.

Scheffler has already won a green jacket despite this being just his fourth Masters appearance. The eight-time PGA Tour winner won the 2022 Masters and finished 10th last season. He leads the PGA Tour in multiple categories, such as total strokes gained, scoring average and birdie average and is second in putting average. Scheffler is the safest player there is in golf at the moment and he's not a golfer you'll want to be without when making 2024 Masters fantasy golf picks.

How to make Masters 2024 picks, long shot bets

McClure is also targeting six other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the green jacket.

Who will win the Masters 2024, and which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks, DFS lineups, and Fantasy Golf plays this week at Augusta National Golf Club? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Masters 2024 one and done picks, DFS lineups and fantasy golf plays -- and find out.