Plenty of green will be up for grabs at the 2024 Masters on Sunday -- not only in the form of the famed jacket awarded to the winner of this year's tournament but also in regards to the prize money being paid out from a record-setting pool. Augusta National Golf Club announced Saturday that the 2024 Masters will have a total purse of $20 million This marks a new tournament high by $2 million and the largest payout awarded to players at one of the nation's most pristine venues.
The eventual Masters champion will take home $3.6 million -- $360,000 more than 2023 champion Jon Rahm -- marking another significant year-over-year increase. The runner-up will claim $2.16 million, which is larger than either Danny Willett (2016) or Jordan Spieth (2015) earned for winning the green jacket.
The eventual green jacket recipient will not be the only player to receive significant green by week's end. In fact, everyone inside the top three will bring home a seven-figure payday, while those in the top 11 will see at least $500,000 deposited into their bank accounts. The handsome payouts trickle down the leaderboard with every golfer inside the top 36 leaving Augusta National with six figures.
Those lucky enough to make the cut but not lucky enough to finish inside the top 50 will still receive compensation, though it will trend downwards from the $50,400 figure given to the player who ultimately finishes in 50th.
2024 Masters prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $20 million
1st — $3,600,000
2nd — $2,160,000
3rd — $1,360,000
4th — $960,000
5th — $800,000
6th — $720,000
7th — $670,000
8th — $620,000
9th — $580,000
10th — $540,000
11th — $500,000
12th — $460,000
13th — $420,000
14th — $380,000
15th — $360,000
16th — $340,000
17th — $320,000
18th — $300,000
19th — $280,000
20th — $260,000
21st — $240,000
22nd — $224,000
23rd — $208,000
24th — $192,000
25th — $176,000
26th — $160,000
27th — $154,000
28th — $148,000
29th — $142,000
30th — $136,000
31st — $130,000
32nd — $124,000
33rd — $118,000
34th — $113,000
35th — $108,000
36th — $103,000
37th — $98,000
38th — $94,000
39th — $90,000
40th — $86,000
41st — $82,000
42nd — $78,000
43rd — $74,000
44th — $70,000
45th — $66,000
46th — $62,000
47th — $58,000
48th — $54,800
49th — $52,000
50th — $50,400
The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes downward from $49,200 depending on the scores.