Plenty of green will be up for grabs at the 2024 Masters on Sunday -- not only in the form of the famed jacket awarded to the winner of this year's tournament but also in regards to the prize money being paid out from a record-setting pool. Augusta National Golf Club announced Saturday that the 2024 Masters will have a total purse of $20 million This marks a new tournament high by $2 million and the largest payout awarded to players at one of the nation's most pristine venues.

The eventual Masters champion will take home $3.6 million -- $360,000 more than 2023 champion Jon Rahm -- marking another significant year-over-year increase. The runner-up will claim $2.16 million, which is larger than either Danny Willett (2016) or Jordan Spieth (2015) earned for winning the green jacket.

The eventual green jacket recipient will not be the only player to receive significant green by week's end. In fact, everyone inside the top three will bring home a seven-figure payday, while those in the top 11 will see at least $500,000 deposited into their bank accounts. The handsome payouts trickle down the leaderboard with every golfer inside the top 36 leaving Augusta National with six figures.

Those lucky enough to make the cut but not lucky enough to finish inside the top 50 will still receive compensation, though it will trend downwards from the $50,400 figure given to the player who ultimately finishes in 50th.

2024 Masters prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $20 million

1st — $3,600,000

2nd — $2,160,000

3rd — $1,360,000

4th — $960,000

5th — $800,000

6th — $720,000

7th — $670,000

8th — $620,000

9th — $580,000

10th — $540,000

11th — $500,000

12th — $460,000

13th — $420,000

14th — $380,000

15th — $360,000

16th — $340,000

17th — $320,000

18th — $300,000

19th — $280,000

20th — $260,000

21st — $240,000

22nd — $224,000

23rd — $208,000

24th — $192,000

25th — $176,000

26th — $160,000

27th — $154,000

28th — $148,000

29th — $142,000

30th — $136,000

31st — $130,000

32nd — $124,000

33rd — $118,000

34th — $113,000

35th — $108,000

36th — $103,000

37th — $98,000

38th — $94,000

39th — $90,000

40th — $86,000

41st — $82,000

42nd — $78,000

43rd — $74,000

44th — $70,000

45th — $66,000

46th — $62,000

47th — $58,000

48th — $54,800

49th — $52,000

50th — $50,400

The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes downward from $49,200 depending on the scores.