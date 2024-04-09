The Masters is not only the first major golf tournament of the season, it is also one of the biggest betting events on the sports calendar. There are numerous golf props on the PGA odds board to go along with the standard 2024 Masters odds. Bettors can choose from props like head-to-head matchups, make/miss cut and whether there will be a hole in one. Which 2024 Masters props should you target with your 2024 Masters bets?

Scottie Scheffler is the +325 favorite (risk $100 to win $325) to be the outright winner in the 2024 Masters odds, followed by Rory McIlroy (10-1) and Brooks Koepka (11-1). Scheffler won two tournaments in March and has already won a green jacket, so he will be a popular addition to 2024 PGA Tour prop bets. Before locking in your 2024 Masters prop picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. He is up almost $9,500 on his best bets since the restart.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed McClure's picks has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 Masters prop picks

We can tell you that one of McClure's favorite Masters prop picks is Ludvig Aberg to be the top debutant at +275. Aberg is getting set for his first major tournament appearance, but he has proven himself as an elite golfer at every stage of his career. He was the top-ranked amateur for 29 weeks and won the Ben Hogan Award as the top collegiate golfer in 2022 and 2023.

Aberg won his first tournament on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour within five months of turning professional last summer to go along with being a member of Team Europe during its 2023 Ryder Cup win in the fall. He finished second in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February and has since cracked the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Wyndham Clark, Eric Cole and Peter Malnati are also among the 20 debutants this week, but McClure likes Aberg to be the top finisher in that group. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

