The 2024 Players Championship represents the biggest non-major tournament on the PGA Tour schedule, and as such, it appropriately offers the biggest purse. With an event of this magnitude, it is only right the payday matches the stakes as a total of $25 million will be up for grabs this week at TPC Sawgrass.

The largest prize pool of the season, the purse at the Players Championship will also shell out the largest winner's check of the young year: $4.5 million. It marks the second straight year that this structure will be in place, and golfers are already on the course competing.

Scottie Scheffler collected that sum for his victory in 2023, and the same amount will be dolled out to this year's eventual champion. If it is the world No. 1 who ultimately wins, Scheffler will have collected $8.5 million for 14 days of work thanks to his $4 million winner's check from the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week.

Each of the top 35 finishers at The Players Championship will collect six-figure sums with those inside the top 13 cashing more than $500,000 and those inside the top five clearing $1 million. While there will only be one man to raise the trophy at week's end, the Players champion will hardly be the only winner at the PGA Tour's flagship event.

Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2024 Players Championship for the top 65 players who make the weekend at TPC Sawgrass. Follow live Players Championship leaderboard coverage throughout Moving Day on Saturday.

2024 Players Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $25 million

1st: $4,500,000

2nd: $2,725,000

3rd: $1,725,000

4th: $1,225,000

5th: $1,025,000

6th: $906,250

7th: $843,750

8th: $781,250

9th: $731,250

10th: $681,250

11th: $631,250

12th: $581,250

13th: $531,250

14th: $481,250

15th: $456,250

16th: $431,250

17th: $406,250

18th: $381,250

19th: $356,250

20th: $331,250

21st: $306,250

22nd: $281,250

23rd: $261,250

24th: $241,250

25th: $221,250

26th: $201,250

27th: $193,750

28th: $186,250

29th: $178,750

30th: $171,250

31st: $163,750

32nd: $156,250

33rd: $148,750

34th: $142,500

35th: $136,250

36th: $130,000

37th: $123,750

38th: $118,750

39th: $113,750

40th: $108,750

41st: $103,750

42nd: $98,750

43rd: $93,750

44th: $88,750

46th: $78,750

47th: $73,750

48th: $69,750

49th: $66,250

50th: $64,250

51st: $62,750

52nd: $61,250

53rd: $60,250

54th: $59,250

55th: $58,750

56th: $58,250

57th: $57,750

58th: $57,250

59th: $56,750

60th: $56,250

61st: $55,750

62nd: $55,250

63rd: $54,750

64th: $54,250

65th: $53,750