Players make the short trip from Augusta, Georgia, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for this week's 2024 RBC Heritage. In total, 69 golfers will tee it up on Harbour Town Golf Links for yet another signature event on the PGA Tour's playing calendar. Unlike the Genesis Invitational or Arnold Palmer Invitational, the RBC Heritage will not feature a 36-hole cut, meaning the entirety of the field will be around for the weekend.

That is music to the ears to those who missed out on the weekend action at the Masters, including Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman. Spieth, the 2022 champion, looks to kickstart his season after a disappointing showing at Augusta National. He is no stranger to bouncing back at the RBC Heritage; he followed a missed cut at the year's first major championship with a win a week later in Hilton Head.

If Spieth is to return to the winner's circle, he will have to go through Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1 remains in the field for now and aims to collect his fourth trophy in his last five tournaments. Fresh off slipping on his second green jacket, Scheffler has widened the gap between him and the rest of the world and shows no signs of slowing down.

Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Will Zalatoris and Max Homa were among those to perform well at the Masters, and they hope that translates to more of the same. Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick will look for some form. In total, 26 of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Rankings are set to play.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 7:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 7:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio