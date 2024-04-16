One week after the first major of the year, the PGA Tour heads to Hilton Head, S.C., for the fifth signature event of the season. The 2024 RBC Heritage is set to begin on Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links. As a signature event, the RBC Heritage 2024 has attracted a field loaded with the tour's top players, including 10 of the top 12 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. The 2024 RBC Heritage field is led by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is coming off a victory at the Masters last week.

The No. 1 ranked player in the world is the overwhelming favorite in the 2024 RBC Heritage odds at +400. Xander Schauffele, who finished eighth at the Masters, is the +1000 second choice. Rory McIlroy (+1200), Ludvig Aberg (+1200) and Patrick Cantlay (+1400) round out the top five choices in the RBC Heritage 2024 field. Before locking in any 2024 RBC Heritage picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 39-27-2 and returning 8.31 units over that span. That's a $831 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Top 2024 RBC Heritage expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Rory McIlroy, even though he is one of the favorites at +1200. The four-time major winner is playing the RBC Heritage for just the third time in his career. He finished 58th in 2009 and 41st in 2020.

In addition, McIlroy has played seven PGA Tour events this season without much success. He has been in contention in only one event, the Valero Texas Open, where he finished third. He is coming off a 22nd-place finish at the Masters. "I have no interest in betting Rory McIlroy at a short number," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Will Zalatoris, who's listed as a +2800 longshot. The 27-year-old from Dallas has one runner-up finish, three top-10s, and four top 25s in eight events this season. He enters the 2024 RBC Heritage off a T-9 finish at the Masters.

Nejad likes how Zalatoris' approach play fits at Harbour Town, with its narrow fairways and small greens. Zalatoris ranks eighth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach (+0.720). "He can absolutely contend at Harbour Town," Nejad said. See which other golfers to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 RBC Heritage picks

2024 RBC Heritage odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +400

Xander Schauffele +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Max Homa +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Will Zalatoris +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Wyndham Clark +3000

Si Woo Kim +3000

Sahith Theegala +3500

Russell Henley +3500

Jordan Spieth +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Sam Burns +4000

Tony Finau +4500

Tom Kim +4500

Justin Thomas +4500

Denny McCarthy +4500

Corey Conners +4500

Brian Harman +4500

J.T. Poston +5000

Chris Kirk +5000

Cameron Davis +5000

Sepp Straka +5500

Lucas Glover +5500

Jason Day +5500

Harris English +5500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Taylor Moore +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Sungjae Im +6500

Brendon Todd +6500

Matthieu Pavon +7000

Adam Hadwin +7000

Eric Cole +7500

Adam Schenk +7500

Tom Hoge +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Thomas Detry +10000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Nick Taylor +11000

Mackenzie Hughes +11000

Erik Van Rooyen +11000

Rickie Fowler +13000

Adam Svensson +13000

Justin Rose +15000

Patrick Rodgers +18000

Lee Hodges +18000

Webb Simpson +18000

Seamus Power +25000

Peter Malnati +25000

Nick Dunlap +25000

Jake Knapp +25000

Erik Barnes +30000

Chandler Phillips +30000

Brice Garnett +30000

Alejandro Tosti +30000

Gary Woodland +30000

Grayson Murray +35000

Kevin Kisner +150000