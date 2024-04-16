One week after the first major of the year, the PGA Tour heads to Hilton Head, S.C., for the fifth signature event of the season. The 2024 RBC Heritage is set to begin on Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links. As a signature event, the RBC Heritage 2024 has attracted a field loaded with the tour's top players, including 10 of the top 12 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. The 2024 RBC Heritage field is led by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is coming off a victory at the Masters last week.
The No. 1 ranked player in the world is the overwhelming favorite in the 2024 RBC Heritage odds at +400. Xander Schauffele, who finished eighth at the Masters, is the +1000 second choice. Rory McIlroy (+1200), Ludvig Aberg (+1200) and Patrick Cantlay (+1400) round out the top five choices in the RBC Heritage 2024 field. Before locking in any 2024 RBC Heritage picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 39-27-2 and returning 8.31 units over that span. That's a $831 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.
Top 2024 RBC Heritage expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Rory McIlroy, even though he is one of the favorites at +1200. The four-time major winner is playing the RBC Heritage for just the third time in his career. He finished 58th in 2009 and 41st in 2020.
In addition, McIlroy has played seven PGA Tour events this season without much success. He has been in contention in only one event, the Valero Texas Open, where he finished third. He is coming off a 22nd-place finish at the Masters. "I have no interest in betting Rory McIlroy at a short number," Nejad told SportsLine.
However, Nejad is high on the chances of Will Zalatoris, who's listed as a +2800 longshot. The 27-year-old from Dallas has one runner-up finish, three top-10s, and four top 25s in eight events this season. He enters the 2024 RBC Heritage off a T-9 finish at the Masters.
Nejad likes how Zalatoris' approach play fits at Harbour Town, with its narrow fairways and small greens. Zalatoris ranks eighth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach (+0.720). "He can absolutely contend at Harbour Town," Nejad said. See which other golfers to back at SportsLine.
2024 RBC Heritage odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +400
Xander Schauffele +1000
Rory McIlroy +1200
Ludvig Aberg +1200
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Tommy Fleetwood +1800
Collin Morikawa +1800
Max Homa +2200
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Will Zalatoris +2500
Cameron Young +2500
Wyndham Clark +3000
Si Woo Kim +3000
Sahith Theegala +3500
Russell Henley +3500
Jordan Spieth +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Sam Burns +4000
Tony Finau +4500
Tom Kim +4500
Justin Thomas +4500
Denny McCarthy +4500
Corey Conners +4500
Brian Harman +4500
J.T. Poston +5000
Chris Kirk +5000
Cameron Davis +5000
Sepp Straka +5500
Lucas Glover +5500
Jason Day +5500
Harris English +5500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
Akshay Bhatia +5500
Taylor Moore +6000
Byeong Hun An +6000
Sungjae Im +6500
Brendon Todd +6500
Matthieu Pavon +7000
Adam Hadwin +7000
Eric Cole +7500
Adam Schenk +7500
Tom Hoge +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Emiliano Grillo +9000
Thomas Detry +10000
Stephan Jaeger +10000
Austin Eckroat +10000
Andrew Putnam +10000
Nick Taylor +11000
Mackenzie Hughes +11000
Erik Van Rooyen +11000
Rickie Fowler +13000
Adam Svensson +13000
Justin Rose +15000
Patrick Rodgers +18000
Lee Hodges +18000
Webb Simpson +18000
Seamus Power +25000
Peter Malnati +25000
Nick Dunlap +25000
Jake Knapp +25000
Erik Barnes +30000
Chandler Phillips +30000
Brice Garnett +30000
Alejandro Tosti +30000
Gary Woodland +30000
Grayson Murray +35000
Kevin Kisner +150000