The PGA Tour heads to Hilton Head, South Carolina this week for the 2024 RBC Heritage. The signature event tees off on Thursday, April 18. Scottie Scheffler headlines the 2024 RBC Heritage field, and will be joined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, and Ludvig Åberg. Scheffler, who just won his second Masters, enters as the 18-5 (+360) betting favorite in the latest 2024 RBC Heritage odds. Other top contenders in the field include Schauffele (10-1), McIlroy (11-1), Åberg (12-1), Patrick Cantlay (16-1), Collin Morikawa (18-1), Tommy Fleetwood (20-1), Max Homa (22-1), and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1). With this being a signature event, the total 2024 RBC Heritage purse is $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3.6 million.

Will Scheffler continue his dominant run and notch his fourth win in his last five starts? Or will this be the week where a longshot like Tony Finau (45-1) or Jason Day (55-1) breaks through and gets win against an elite field? Before locking in your 2024 RBC Heritage one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors, signature events, and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has been on fire with his One and Done picks in 2024. At The American Express he backed Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. At the Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place. Finally, at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, another signature event, McClure recommended using Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. The Result: Scheffler won the event by five strokes, and Zalatoris finished in fourth place.

His hot steak continued at the Players Championship, where McClure again recommended using Scheffler (if was still available) and Xander Schauffele. Both players were in contention until the end, with Scheffler coming out with the win and Schauffele finishing in second place. Then, at the Valspar Championship, McClure recommended using Cameron Young, who finished in second place, in OAD pools.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the RBC Heritage golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge in their One and Done pool. You can only see McClure's RBC Heritage 2024 one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 RBC Heritage One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks this week for the 2024 RBC Heritage is Ludvig Åberg. The 24-year-old burst onto the professional golf scene when he notched his first career PGA Tour win at the RSM Classic in November. He has since gone on to record top-25 or better finishes in seven of his last nine starts.

Åberg has been particularly strong against elite fields. He finished in second place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, eighth place at The Players Championship, and then second place at the Masters. He enters the RBC Heritage ranked 12th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.116), 15th in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.513), and 17th in strokes gained tee-to-green (0.974). McClure expects Åberg to once again be in contention this week at Harbour Town. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

