Just four rounds stand between players and the first major championship of the season. The 2024 Texas Open will serve as the final tune up for some of the world's best as they search for form ahead of the Masters. While many of the top names in the field have already booked their trips to Augusta National, the Texas Open will grant one final spot in the field should a winner without an invitation emerge.

Not needing to worry about this is world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who has experienced a somewhat tumultuous season up to this point. A bit more erratic with his long game than what we are used to, McIlroy is without a top-10 finish on the PGA Tour and has struggled to string four rounds together. McIlroy hopes to find whatever this missing link may be at TPC San Antonio, where he last played in 2022. McIlroy missed the cut that week, but it served as a good preparation; he finished runner-up at the Masters a week later.

Also factoring in Masters past are champions such as Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama, who are heading in opposite directions in terms of form. Matsuyama, a winner at the Genesis Invitational, looks much like the man who donned the green jacket in 2021. Spieth, meanwhile, has struggled with consistency. Fresh off back-to-back missed cuts at the Players Championship and Valspar Championship, Spieth is in need of some strong play leading into the Masters.

Collin Morikawa finds himself in a similar position with cold iron play, while players such as Max Homa, Matt FItzpatrick Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman appear keen on entering the winner's circle.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1 - 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3:30 - 6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1 - 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio