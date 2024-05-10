Another signature event has arrived on the PGA Tour calendar meaning big stakes and big money will be on the line this week at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. Quail Hollow Club will once again host and welcome 69 players to the Charlotte area for four days of a major championship caliber test.
While the trophy may not be one of the four big ones -- that will have to wait until next week when Valhalla hosts the 2024 PGA Championship -- the purse is in the same ballpark. A total of $20 million will be up for grabs this week falling in line with the total from the Masters last month and other signature events like the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Genesis Invitational.
Unlike the those two tournaments, however, only $3,600,000 will be shelled out to the winner. This represents the third-highest payday a winner could receive so far in 2024 as the top prize gets boosted to a nice, round $4 million for the three player invitationals while the Players Championship awarded Scottie Scheffler $4.5 million for his victory.
Wyndham Clark is no stranger to cashing big checks as a winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and contender at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship and RBC Heritage. The defending champion hopes to go back-to-back while other big names like Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth hope to cash their first winner's circle in just about two years.
Those who fall short won't leave empty handed as every player will take home at least $40,000 as there is no cut in this event. The top three will all clear seven figures, the top 11 will all clear half a million and the top 36 will all take home at least six figures for their four days of work in the Queen City.
2024 Wells Fargo Championship prize money, purse
Total purse: $20 million
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $960,000
5th: $800,000
6th: $720,000
7th: $670,000
8th: $620,000
9th: $580,000
10th: $540,000
11th: $500,000
12th: $460,000
13th: $420,000
14th: $380,000
15th: $360,000
16th: $340,000
17th: $320,000
18th: $300,000
19th: $280,000
20th: $260,000
21st: $240,000
22nd: $224,000
23rd: $208,000
24th: $192,000
25th: $176,000
26th: $160,000
27th: $154,000
28th: $148,000
29th: $142,000
30th: $136,000
31st: $130,000
32nd: $124,000
33rd: $118,000
34th: $113,000
35th: $108,000
36th: $103,000
37th: $98,000
38th: $94,000
39th: $90,000
40th: $86,000
41st: $82,000
42nd: $78,000
43rd: $74,000
44th: $70,000
45th: $66,000
46th: $62,000
47th: $58,000
48th: $54,800
49th: $52,000
50th: $50,400
51st: $49,200
52nd: $48,000
53rd: $47,200
54th: $46,400
55th: $46,000
56th: $45,600
57th: $45,200
58th: $44,800
59th: $44,400
60th: $44,000
61st: $43,600
62nd: $43,200
63rd: $42,800
64th: $42,400
65th: $42,000
66th: $41,600
67th: $41,200
68th: $40,800
69th: $40,400