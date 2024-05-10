Another signature event has arrived on the PGA Tour calendar meaning big stakes and big money will be on the line this week at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. Quail Hollow Club will once again host and welcome 69 players to the Charlotte area for four days of a major championship caliber test.

While the trophy may not be one of the four big ones -- that will have to wait until next week when Valhalla hosts the 2024 PGA Championship -- the purse is in the same ballpark. A total of $20 million will be up for grabs this week falling in line with the total from the Masters last month and other signature events like the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Genesis Invitational.

Unlike the those two tournaments, however, only $3,600,000 will be shelled out to the winner. This represents the third-highest payday a winner could receive so far in 2024 as the top prize gets boosted to a nice, round $4 million for the three player invitationals while the Players Championship awarded Scottie Scheffler $4.5 million for his victory.

Wyndham Clark is no stranger to cashing big checks as a winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and contender at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship and RBC Heritage. The defending champion hopes to go back-to-back while other big names like Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth hope to cash their first winner's circle in just about two years.

Those who fall short won't leave empty handed as every player will take home at least $40,000 as there is no cut in this event. The top three will all clear seven figures, the top 11 will all clear half a million and the top 36 will all take home at least six figures for their four days of work in the Queen City.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000

7th: $670,000

8th: $620,000

9th: $580,000

10th: $540,000

11th: $500,000

12th: $460,000

13th: $420,000

14th: $380,000

15th: $360,000

16th: $340,000

17th: $320,000

18th: $300,000

19th: $280,000

20th: $260,000

21st: $240,000

22nd: $224,000

23rd: $208,000

24th: $192,000

25th: $176,000

26th: $160,000

27th: $154,000

28th: $148,000

29th: $142,000

30th: $136,000

31st: $130,000

32nd: $124,000

33rd: $118,000

34th: $113,000

35th: $108,000

36th: $103,000

37th: $98,000

38th: $94,000

39th: $90,000

40th: $86,000

41st: $82,000

42nd: $78,000

43rd: $74,000

44th: $70,000

45th: $66,000

46th: $62,000

47th: $58,000

48th: $54,800

49th: $52,000

50th: $50,400

51st: $49,200

52nd: $48,000

53rd: $47,200

54th: $46,400

55th: $46,000

56th: $45,600

57th: $45,200

58th: $44,800

59th: $44,400

60th: $44,000

61st: $43,600

62nd: $43,200

63rd: $42,800

64th: $42,400

65th: $42,000

66th: $41,600

67th: $41,200

68th: $40,800

69th: $40,400