All eyes will be on Wilmington Country Club this week with the 2022 BMW Championship set to tee off from Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday. The event is the second tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs 2022, and the first did not disappoint. Will Zalatoris finally notched his first career PGA Tour victory in a thrilling playoff win over Sepp Straka. The win elevated Zalatoris into first place of the current FedEx Cup standings. Rory McIlroy is listed as the 10-1 betting favorite in its latest BMW Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the BMW Championship field include Jon Rahm (12-1), Patrick Cantlay (12-1), Scottie Scheffler (14-1), Justin Thomas (14-1), and Zalatoris (14-1).

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2022 BMW Championship prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bets this week for the BMW Championship world No. 11 Matt Fitzpatrick finishing in the top-five of the final leaderboard at +330 odds. Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open in a thrilling come from behind performance and has established himself as one of the best all around golfers in the world.

Fitzpatrick ranks first on the PGA Tour in both strokes gained tee to green (1.843) and total strokes gained (2.235), second in strokes gained around the green (0.556), and seventh in strokes gained off the tee (0.709). If the 27-year-old gets dialed in on the greens this week, he will likely be in contention on Sunday afternoon. See who else to pick here.

2022 BMW Championship odds, field, top contenders

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1200

Will Zalatoris +1400

Scottie Scheffler +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Matt Fitzpatrick +1600

Tony Finau +1600

Collin Morikawa +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Sam Burns +2000

Viktor Hovland +2500

Sungjae Im +2500

Joohyung Kim +2800

Cameron Young +3000

Shane Lowry +3500

Joaquin Niemann +3500

Jordan Spieth +3500

Max Homa +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +4500

Adam Scott +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Aaron Wise +5500

Billy Horschel +5500

Russell Henley +6000

Cam Davis +6000

Davis Riley +6500

Keith Mitchell +6500

Brian Harman +6600

J.T. Poston +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Seamus Power +9000

Maverick McNealy +9000

Si Woo Kim +9000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Mito Pereira +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Harold Varner III +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Brendan Steele +12500

Kevin Kisner +12500

Sepp Straka +12500

Troy Merritt +12500

Trey Mullinax +12500

Taylor Moore +12500

K.H. Lee +12500

Scott Stallings +12500

Emiliano Grillo +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Wyndham Clark +15000

Sebastian Munoz +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Chez Reavie +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Marc Leishman +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Adam Hadwin +15000

Alex Smalley +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Matt Kuchar +20000

J.J. Spaun +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Cameron Tringale +20000

Luke List +20000

Mackenzie Hughes +27500