Brooks Koepka's resurgent 2023 has come full circle after successfully defending his LIV Golf Jeddah crown with a playoff victory over Talor Gooch at 14 under. Koepka's victory marks his third as a member of LIV Golf and his fourth worldwide since reentering the winner's circle at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club last season. His 2022 win broke a 20-month drought that has since turned into a deluge.

"Anytime you can win, it's always a good feeling," said Koepka. "Super proud of the way I played today. Felt like I was hitting good putts. They weren't falling, and then it was just a matter of being patient and hanging in there. To make that eight-footer on 18 in regulation and then to birdie it twice in the playoff is pretty neat. Very pleased with the way I finished."

The five-time major champion surged ahead thanks to a second-round 62 and held a three-stroke lead overnight. Gooch returned the favor Sunday with a 62 of his own and forced Koepka to hole clutch birdie efforts on Nos. 16 and 18 to force a playoff for the second consecutive year.

After both players made birdie on the first playing of the par-5 18th, the two went back to the tee for the second playoff hole. This time, it was only Koepka that would walk off the green with a birdie and another trophy in hand.

"I definitely feel like I'm back to my old self," said Koepka. "This one is probably a little different just because it's the first win as a dad. I'm sure Jena and Crew are watching. He won't remember that one, but at least I've got something to say, that I did win while he was here."

Not all is lost for Gooch, who claimed the season-long crown with his play at LIV Golf Jeddah. Entering the week trailing Cameron Smith, Gooch's playoff defeat was enough to leapfrog the Australian and win the individual race. Gooch's reign over the 2023 season comes courtesy of a league-best three victories, with Smith and Koepka rounding out the podium.

"It's special," said Gooch. "Again, I've always felt that I was good enough to be a professional golfer and play against the best in the world. Now to be here to, I think, consider myself one of the best in the world, it's what I've been dreaming about since I was nine years old. To get to this point in my career and to have this validating of a season, yeah, words can't describe how much it means and just how satisfying it is."

The smiles stop there for members of LIV Golf. Chase Koepka, Jediah Morgan, James Piot and Sihwan Kim were the four full-time non-captains to be relegated due to their performance in 2023. They will have a chance to earn their way back into LIV Golf in promotional tournaments later this year. As for now, they seek to find some form, and quickly, with the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral set for next week.