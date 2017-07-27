Fitness and nutrition are taking rising golfer Jon Rahm to next level

Jon Rahm is going to win the PGA Championship in two weeks at Quail Hollow. That is my prediction, and I'm (probably) not wavering from it. Rahm has been a revelation over the last year. His two wins worldwide and numerous top 10 finishes have not been super surprising considering his amateur pedigree, but rarely do we see a pro having this kind of success this quickly.

Jon Rahm, 1 year ago: T-3 at NCAAs in Eugene, OR. Since: Win, 8 top-5s, $5.5M in earnings, top-10 player in world. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) May 28, 2017

Rahm is somebody I'm convinced thinks he has every shot in the world and actually does have most of them. This is most of why he's so great. He's long as hell, creative as anyone and has one of the truly intriguing movements at the ball in the professional game today.

CBS Sports' Jenny Dell recently sat down with Rahm to get his thoughts on how he prepares off the course of that short, quick move with his driver and long irons on it. Rahm noted that his workout and diet routines have changed a lot since he arrived in the United States from Spain. Even since he turned pro a year ago, what he puts in his body has been altered.

"Once I turned professional, I did visit a nutritionist," said Rahm. "We did a blood sample to do a sensitivity test to see what my body was reacting to and wasn't processing properly. It turned out it was a lot of things I ate very often that I shouldn't eat."

Open champion Jordan Spieth actually mentioned something similar before taking home the Claret Jug.

"I haven't cut out anything," said Spieth. "I'll still go have a burger and a beer, but I think as a whole, when I'm home, I'm just trying to ... learn a little bit more about what's best for me to be at my best. And it matters, I think, what you put in your body and then how you take care of it, and then how that translates into results that I've seen in my swing on the course this year."

Rahm's fitness trainer Spencer Tatum said he and Rahm have a one-, three- and five-year plan that they talk about all the time. Rahm has gone from lifting a lot of heavy weights in Spain to focusing more on agility and mobility here in the United States.

"It's been a significant change," said Rham. "I think [fitness] is extremely important [in preparing for tournaments]. Especially nowadays, golf is seen more as athletes rather than just golf players. You see people who are more fit because distance has become a huge factor in the game of golf. Being able to hit it far and having strength is something that is very important nowadays. It makes it a lot easier."

He's not wrong about that. Rahm ranks No. 14 on the PGA Tour in driving distance averaging 305 yards off the tee. He's also No. 3 on the Tour in strokes gained driving. And it's clear that this fitness and diet have aided him in these efforts.

Rahm was always going to be a really good professional golfer. That pedigree I mentioned is immaculate, and that has translated at the highest level. But now he has a chance to be one of the all-time greats, and he's looking to gain an edge by staying healthy and fit. There are no days off for Rahm in his pursuit of greatness, and that has boosted him all the way to a No. 7 ranking in the world.

The only question now is: How much higher can his star rise?