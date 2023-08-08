As the PGA Tour looks ahead, there may very well be some changes following its merger with LIV Golf. Ahead of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jon Rahm dropped in what he called a "crazy" suggestion.

Speaking with the media prior to the tournament, Rahm was asked about what changes he would like to see implemented by the PGA Tour. As it turns out, Rahm is an easy man to please. He just wants somewhere to relieve himself at every hole.

"I can tell you right now my priorities are a lot lower than people would think," Rahm said. "If I have to go by request -- I know this is gonna sound very stupid -- but as simple as a freaking port-a-potty on every hole. I know that sounds crazy, but I can't choose when I have to go to the bathroom. I've told the Tour this many times, as simple as that."

There are few things more frustrating than when nature calls and a golfer has to disrupt his round to look for a restroom. If Rahm's request becomes a reality, that would no longer be an issue for PGA Tour players.

Rahm said small changes like that would go a long way toward making the experience better for all players. Rahm also pointed to the food situation as an area where the PGA Tour could improve. He wants to see a wider option of nutritious foods at every tournament throughout the season.

"Just simple little things that are better for the Tour," Rahm said. "Just making sure, even though they do a phenomenal job with food throughout the year, just making it more consistent. The TPC events, because the PGA Tour is more involved, our food situation is unbelievable. They have nutritionists that they've hired to work with, and our options and choices are incredible. I would like to see that more across the board at every single Tour event."

Following this season, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan may look to tweak some things before the 2024 campaign. While he may not be able to please everyone, Monahan won't have to do much to keep Rahm happy.