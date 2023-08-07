pga-tour-logo-june-2018.jpg
The PGA Tour released its official 2024 regular-season and FedEx Cup Playoffs schedule Monday, and it looks different than it ever has before. The most notable change -- beyond returning to a calendar-year season for the first time in a decade -- is that only three of the eight signature events (formerly known as designated) will feature a standard 36-hole cut.

In total, there will be 36 regular-season events and three postseason tournaments on the calendar with eight receiving signature status alongside the 50th playing of The Players Championship and the four major championships. Of the eight signature events, the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament will feature 36-hole cuts as a field of 80 players will be trimmed to the top 50 and ties at the halfway point.

Eligibility for signature events includes the top 50 finishers from the 2022-23 FedEx Cup standings, "The Next 10" -- the top 10 in that year's FedEx Cup standings (not otherwise exempt), "The Swing 5" -- the top five points earners from full-field events between signature events (not otherwise exempt) -- the top 30 in the Official World Golf Rankings and all tournament winners from the current season. Each signature event will also have four sponsor exemptions.

No cuts will be made made at The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship or Travelers Championship as well as the three FedEx Cup Playoffs events. Signature events will not be mandatory for top players in 2024, though they will still have significantly bigger purses.

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am receives signature status in lieu of the WM Phoenix Open, which will once again conclude on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 11). The Phoenix Open is not the only tournament to be affected in the new schedule as the Canadian Open will be moved up one week on the calendar and switch spots with the Memorial.

The Memorial will now be played in June kicking off a stretch of three straight high-level events with the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship to follow. The 2024 Paris Olympics will affect the schedule, too, as the competition takes place the week before the Wyndham Championship, pushing the regular-season finale and the postseason back by a week.

Following the 2024 season, the FedEx Cup Fall emerges where players will jostle for positioning ahead of the 2025 season. The FedEx Cup Fall will finalize the top 125 eligibility and provide exempt status into full-field events as well as the Players Championship. Players ranked No. 51 or higher from the previous year's FedEx Cup will carry over their points into the fall and continue to accumulate towards their eligibility status. 

The top 10 finishers from the FedEx Cup Fall, not otherwise exempt, will be eligible for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational. Winners during the FedEx Cup Fall will also receive a two-year PGA Tour exemption, entry into The Sentry and the Players Championships as well as invitations to major championships that exempt PGA Tour winners.

The FedEx Cup Fall portion of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule will be announced at a later date.

Notable changes to 2024 PGA Tour schedule

  • Signature events are not mandatory for star players
  • 700 FedEx Cup points awarded to the winner of signature events
  • Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial will be 80-man fields with 36-hole cuts for top 50 and ties
  • Signature events with no 36-hole cuts: The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, Travelers Championship and FedEx Cup Playoffs
  • The Memorial will be played the week prior to the U.S. Open
  • $25 million bonus will be awarded to 2024 FedEx Cup champion, up from $18 million in 2023

2024 PGA Tour schedule

Signature events in bold

DatesTournamentGolf Course

Jan. 1-7

The Sentry

Plantation Course at Kapalua

Jan. 8-14

Sony Open in Hawaii

Waialae Country Club

Jan. 15-21

The American Express

PGA West

Jan. 22-27

Farmers Insurance Open

Torrey Pines Golf Course

Jan. 29-Feb. 4

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hills

Feb. 5-11

WM Phoenix Open

TPC Scottsdale

Feb. 12-18

The Genesis Invitational

The Riviera Country Club

Feb. 19-25

Mexico Open at Vidanta

Vidanta Vallarta

Feb. 26-March 3

The Classic in The Palm Beaches

PGA National Resort

March 4-10

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bay Hill Club & Lodge

March 4-10

Puerto Rico Open

Grand Reserve Golf Club

March 11-17

The Players Championship

TPC Sawgrass

March 18-24

Valspar Championship

Innisbrook Resort

March 25-31

Texas Children's Houston Open

Memorial Park Golf Course

April 1-7

Valero Texas Open

TPC San Antonio

April 8-14

The Masters

Augusta National Golf Club

April 15-21

RBC Heritage

Harbour Town Golf Links

April 15-21

Corales Puntacana Championship

Puntacana Resort & Club

April 22-28

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

TPC Louisiana

April 29-May 5

AT&T Byron Nelson

TPC Craig Ranch

May 6-12

Wells Fargo Championship

Quail Hollow Club

May 6-12

Myrtle Beach Classic

Dunes Golf & Beach Club

May 13-19

PGA Championship

Valhalla Golf Club

May 20-26

Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club

May 27-June 2

RBC Canadian Open

Hamilton Golf & Country Club

June 3-9

the Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village Golf Club

June 10-16

U.S. Open

Pinehurst No. 2

June 17-23

Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands

June 24-30

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit Golf Club

July 1-7

John Deere Classic

TPC Deere Run

July 8-14

Genesis Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club

July 8-14

TBA event

TBA

July 15-21

The Open

Royal Troon

July 15-21Barracuda ChampionshipTahoe Mountain Club

July 22-28

3M Open

TPC Twin Cities

July 29-Aug. 4

Men's Olympic Golf Competition

Le Golf National

Aug. 5-11

Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club

Aug. 12-18

FedEx St. Jude Championship

TPC Southwind

Aug. 19-25

BMW Championship

Castle Pines Golf Club

Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Tour Championship

East Lake Golf Club