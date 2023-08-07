The PGA Tour released its official 2024 regular-season and FedEx Cup Playoffs schedule Monday, and it looks different than it ever has before. The most notable change -- beyond returning to a calendar-year season for the first time in a decade -- is that only three of the eight signature events (formerly known as designated) will feature a standard 36-hole cut.

In total, there will be 36 regular-season events and three postseason tournaments on the calendar with eight receiving signature status alongside the 50th playing of The Players Championship and the four major championships. Of the eight signature events, the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament will feature 36-hole cuts as a field of 80 players will be trimmed to the top 50 and ties at the halfway point.

Eligibility for signature events includes the top 50 finishers from the 2022-23 FedEx Cup standings, "The Next 10" -- the top 10 in that year's FedEx Cup standings (not otherwise exempt), "The Swing 5" -- the top five points earners from full-field events between signature events (not otherwise exempt) -- the top 30 in the Official World Golf Rankings and all tournament winners from the current season. Each signature event will also have four sponsor exemptions.

No cuts will be made made at The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship or Travelers Championship as well as the three FedEx Cup Playoffs events. Signature events will not be mandatory for top players in 2024, though they will still have significantly bigger purses.

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am receives signature status in lieu of the WM Phoenix Open, which will once again conclude on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 11). The Phoenix Open is not the only tournament to be affected in the new schedule as the Canadian Open will be moved up one week on the calendar and switch spots with the Memorial.

The Memorial will now be played in June kicking off a stretch of three straight high-level events with the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship to follow. The 2024 Paris Olympics will affect the schedule, too, as the competition takes place the week before the Wyndham Championship, pushing the regular-season finale and the postseason back by a week.

Following the 2024 season, the FedEx Cup Fall emerges where players will jostle for positioning ahead of the 2025 season. The FedEx Cup Fall will finalize the top 125 eligibility and provide exempt status into full-field events as well as the Players Championship. Players ranked No. 51 or higher from the previous year's FedEx Cup will carry over their points into the fall and continue to accumulate towards their eligibility status.

The top 10 finishers from the FedEx Cup Fall, not otherwise exempt, will be eligible for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational. Winners during the FedEx Cup Fall will also receive a two-year PGA Tour exemption, entry into The Sentry and the Players Championships as well as invitations to major championships that exempt PGA Tour winners.

The FedEx Cup Fall portion of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule will be announced at a later date.

Notable changes to 2024 PGA Tour schedule

Signature events are not mandatory for star players

700 FedEx Cup points awarded to the winner of signature events

Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial will be 80-man fields with 36-hole cuts for top 50 and ties

Signature events with no 36-hole cuts: The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, Travelers Championship and FedEx Cup Playoffs

The Memorial will be played the week prior to the U.S. Open

$25 million bonus will be awarded to 2024 FedEx Cup champion, up from $18 million in 2023



2024 PGA Tour schedule

Signature events in bold