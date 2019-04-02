LOOK: Augusta National Women's Amateur debuts stunning trophy with magnolia base, flowers

The Augusta National Women's Amateur begins on Wednesday, and the inaugural event is drawing a lot of attention. It features a field of 72 that will be cut down to 30 on Friday, and when the championship ultimately begins on Saturday, the there will be a stunning trophy awarded to the winner.

In an Instagram video, the ANWA showed off the silver cup and the process of making it. It has all of the bells and whistles, but with a base carved out of magnolia and a circle of the flowers representing the names of the holes at Augusta National, the result is definitely something that would look amazing in anyone's trophy case.

Hopefully, we'll get many years of golfers playing for this trophy. This is just the inaugural event, but it has the buzz -- and the hardware -- of an event that's been going on for years. To see more on the Augusta National Women's Am, look at our primer here. There are also picks and event info if you're already more familiar with what to expect this week.