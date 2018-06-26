LOOK: Tiger Woods experiments with new putter, may use it at Quicken Loans National
Maybe a new putter can fix some of Tiger's putting woes that have plagued him
The Tiger Woods comeback tour cannot be deemed a failure, though it has not been without some glaring difficulties that have plagued the 14-time major champion. Chief among those difficulties has been Woods' putting, as he currently ranks 89th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained. But Woods appears to be determining a fix for the issue ahead of his return to the course this week in Washington D.C. for the 2018 Quicken Loans National.
While gearing up for the tournament, Woods was spotted on the course working with a new TaylorMade mallet putter. Granted, it's only practice early in the week, but the visual is certainly noteworthy given his struggles on the greens.
Woods last competed two weeks ago at Shinnecock Hills in the U.S. Open; he failed to make the cut after again struggling with the Scotty Cameron putter he's traditionally used. His return to the course after two weeks has now picked up even more intrigue than usual as everyone will be anxious to see whether he pulls the new mallet putter out of the bag on his first putt attempt come Thursday.
