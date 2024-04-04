Youth has been served at the Masters, as the last three editions have been won by golfers in their 20s. It's the only time in history that three consecutive Masters were won by golfers under the age of 30, and there are multiple young players out there hoping to keep that streak alive at the 2024 Masters. Collin Morikawa (27 years old), Will Zalatoris (27) and Viktor Hovland (26) are among the brightest stars in the sport and will hope this youth movement maintains when the Masters 2024 begins on Thursday, April 11 from Augusta National Golf Club.

Two of those last three winners are still in their 20s: Jon Rahm (29) and Scottie Scheffler (27). They are also among the 2024 Masters favorites, per the latest 2024 Masters odds, with Scheffler at 5-1. Rahm (13-1) is the third-favorite, with Rory McIlroy sandwiched in between at 10-1. Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks or golf predictions, you need to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, considering his recent track record.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open.

Top 2024 Masters expert picks

One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is high on Sam Burns, even though he is a 55-1 longshot. Burns sits 21st in the FedEx Cup standings and Official World Golf Ranking thanks to a great start to his 2024 PGA Tour season. He's finished in the top 10 in half of his eight events, with two of those top-10s coming at signature tournaments. Burns was tied for sixth place after the first two rounds of last year's Masters before inclement weather wrecked his weekend as he finished in 29th place.

The five-time PGA Tour winner has lived in the red this year on tour, ranking third in birdie average (4.97), fourth in par-breakers (28.93%) and sixth in scoring average (68.93). Burns excels both off the tee and on the greens, ranking 14th in total driving and 10th in putting average. His all-around game has enabled him to rank in the top 25 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total, yet Burns doesn't even sit among the top 25 golfers on the 2024 Masters odds board. According to McDonald, he's a strong value at 55-1 and could be a low-cost, high-reward golfer to back in Masters picks 2024. See who else to back here.

2024 Masters odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1300

Brooks Koepka +2100

Jordan Spieth +2100

Will Zalatoris +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Xander Schauffele +2400

Ludvig Aberg +2400

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Cameron Smith +3100

Hideki Matsuyama +3100

Collin Morikawa +3100

Joaquin Niemann +3100

Wyndham Clark +3100

Matt Fitzpatrick +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Tony Finau +4400

Max Homa +4400

Brian Harman +4600

Shane Lowry +4600

Cameron Young +4600

Jason Day +4600

Bryson DeChambeau +4600

Sam Burns +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sung-Jae Im +7500

Tyrrell Hatton +7500

Corey Conners +9000

Tom Kim +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Russell Henley +12000

Adam Scott +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Jake Knapp +12000

Phil Mickelson +16000

Harris English +16000

Sergio Garcia +16000

Tiger Woods +16000

Gary Woodland +19000

Keegan Bradley +19000

Si Woo Kim +19000

Chris Kirk +19000

Ryan Fox +19000

J.T. Poston +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Thorbjorn Olesen +19000

Adrian Meronk +19000

Sepp Straka +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Eric Cole +19000

Matthieu Pavon +19000

Emiliano Grillo +19000

Nicolai Hojgaard +19000

Luke List +21000

Adam Hadwin +21000

Charl Schwartzel +28000

Kurt Kitayama +28000

Bubba Watson +28000

Ryo Hisatsune +28000

Erik van Rooyen +28000

Danny Willett +34000

Denny McCarthy +34000

Lee Hodges +34000

Taylor Moore +43000

Adam Schenk +43000

Lucas Glover +43000

Grayson Murray +55000

Christo Lamprecht +55000

Mike Weir +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Zach Johnson +100000

Stewart Hagestad +100000

Jasper Stubbs +100000

Santiago De La Fuente +100000

Neal Shipley +100000