After turning pro in 2009, the 2024 Masters will be the first of Peter Malnati's career thanks to a win at the Valspar Championship last week. The first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament begins on Thursday, April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club and Malnati jumped to a career-best 65th in the Official World Golf Ranking with his victory. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler has won the last two of the last three times he's teed it up and has spent 44 weeks in a row as the No. 1 player in the world. The 2022 Masters champion has eight PGA Tour wins in just over two calendar years and is the 5-1 favorite in the 2024 Masters odds.
Meanwhile, Malnati is one of the latest entrants into the 2024 Masters field and a 250-1 longshot in the 2024 Masters futures. Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks or golf predictions, you need to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, considering his recent track record.
McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open.
Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2024 Masters field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can see only see them at SportsLine.
Top 2024 Masters expert picks
One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is high on Sam Burns, even though he is a 55-1 longshot. A former Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year while at LSU, Burns turned pro in 2017 and earned his PGA Tour card before the 2018-19 season, but didn't break through with his first win until the 2021 Valspar Championship. Burns has added four more victories, including wins in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge and 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
He's No. 21 in the Official World Golf Ranking and also 21st in the FedEx Cup standings after four top-10 finishes over his first eight starts during the 2024 PGA Tour season. After missing the cut in his first Masters appearance in 2022, Burns finished 29th last year. His putting (top 20 in strokes gained: putting the last four seasons) should be a valuable asset moving forward at Augusta National Golf Club. See who else to back here.
How to make 2024 Masters picks, bets
McDonald is also jumping on an underdog who's had plenty of success at Augusta National but is still listed at more than 100-1 to win it all. You can only see his 2024 Masters picks at SportsLine.
So, which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Masters, and which proven golfer in the Masters 2024 field could bring a monster payday of almost 100-1? Check out the odds below then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for the Masters 2024, all from the expert who has been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season and find out.
2024 Masters odds, field
See full 2024 Masters picks at SportsLine
Scottie Scheffler +500
Rory McIlroy +1000
Jon Rahm +1300
Brooks Koepka +2100
Jordan Spieth +2100
Will Zalatoris +2100
Viktor Hovland +2100
Xander Schauffele +2400
Ludvig Aberg +2400
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Justin Thomas +2800
Cameron Smith +3100
Hideki Matsuyama +3100
Collin Morikawa +3100
Joaquin Niemann +3100
Wyndham Clark +3100
Matt Fitzpatrick +3600
Dustin Johnson +3600
Tony Finau +4400
Max Homa +4400
Brian Harman +4600
Shane Lowry +4600
Cameron Young +4600
Jason Day +4600
Bryson DeChambeau +4600
Sam Burns +5500
Min Woo Lee +5500
Sahith Theegala +5500
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Sung-Jae Im +7500
Tyrrell Hatton +7500
Corey Conners +9000
Tom Kim +9000
Justin Rose +9000
Patrick Reed +9000
Russell Henley +12000
Adam Scott +12000
Rickie Fowler +12000
Jake Knapp +12000
Phil Mickelson +16000
Harris English +16000
Sergio Garcia +16000
Tiger Woods +16000
Gary Woodland +19000
Keegan Bradley +19000
Si Woo Kim +19000
Chris Kirk +19000
Ryan Fox +19000
J.T. Poston +19000
Nick Dunlap +19000
Cameron Davis +19000
Thorbjorn Olesen +19000
Adrian Meronk +19000
Sepp Straka +19000
Nick Taylor +19000
Eric Cole +19000
Matthieu Pavon +19000
Emiliano Grillo +19000
Nicolai Hojgaard +19000
Luke List +21000
Adam Hadwin +21000
Charl Schwartzel +28000
Kurt Kitayama +28000
Bubba Watson +28000
Ryo Hisatsune +28000
Erik van Rooyen +28000
Danny Willett +34000
Denny McCarthy +34000
Lee Hodges +34000
Taylor Moore +43000
Adam Schenk +43000
Lucas Glover +43000
Grayson Murray +55000
Christo Lamprecht +55000
Mike Weir +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Zach Johnson +100000
Stewart Hagestad +100000
Jasper Stubbs +100000
Santiago De La Fuente +100000
Neal Shipley +100000