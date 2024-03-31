Brooks Koepka was close to winning his first green jacket last year, and he will try once again when the 2024 Masters tees off Thursday, April 11. Koepka had a four-shot lead over Jon Rahm in the third round of last year's event at Augusta National Golf Club before inclement weather caused a rain delay. The Florida native then faltered and finished the final round three over par, which landed him one stroke behind Rahm on the final leaderboard. Koepka is 21-1 to win, while Rahm has favorable 2024 Masters odds as the defending champion at 13-1.

Scottie Scheffler is the 5-1 favorite, while Rory McIlroy is next at 10-1 in the latest 2024 Masters odds. Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris, and Viktor Hovland are all 21-1. Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks or golf predictions, you need to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, considering his recent track record.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open.

One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is high on Sam Burns, even though he is a 55-1 longshot. The Louisiana native doesn't have any wins yet in 2024, but he has been impressive nonetheless with four top-10 finishes. He has also gotten familiar with playing at Augusta after missing the cut in his debut in 2022, finishing 29th last year.

Burns ranked 20th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (0.958) and 18th overall in strokes gained putting (0.568). He is also 18th in the FedEx Cup standings after thanks to his four top-10 finishes. His improved play this season is a big reason the model is high on him to finish strong at the Masters 2024. See who else to back here.

2024 Masters odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1300

Brooks Koepka +2100

Jordan Spieth +2100

Will Zalatoris +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Xander Schauffele +2400

Ludvig Aberg +2400

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Cameron Smith +3100

Hideki Matsuyama +3100

Collin Morikawa +3100

Joaquin Niemann +3100

Wyndham Clark +3100

Matt Fitzpatrick +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Tony Finau +4400

Max Homa +4400

Brian Harman +4600

Shane Lowry +4600

Cameron Young +4600

Jason Day +4600

Bryson DeChambeau +4600

Sam Burns +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sung-Jae Im +7500

Tyrrell Hatton +7500

Corey Conners +9000

Tom Kim +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Russell Henley +12000

Adam Scott +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Jake Knapp +12000

Phil Mickelson +16000

Harris English +16000

Sergio Garcia +16000

Tiger Woods +16000

Gary Woodland +19000

Keegan Bradley +19000

Si Woo Kim +19000

Chris Kirk +19000

Ryan Fox +19000

J.T. Poston +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Thorbjorn Olesen +19000

Adrian Meronk +19000

Sepp Straka +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Eric Cole +19000

Matthieu Pavon +19000

Emiliano Grillo +19000

Nicolai Hojgaard +19000

Luke List +21000

Adam Hadwin +21000

Charl Schwartzel +28000

Kurt Kitayama +28000

Bubba Watson +28000

Ryo Hisatsune +28000

Erik van Rooyen +28000

Danny Willett +34000

Denny McCarthy +34000

Lee Hodges +34000

Taylor Moore +43000

Adam Schenk +43000

Lucas Glover +43000

Grayson Murray +55000

Christo Lamprecht +55000

Mike Weir +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Zach Johnson +100000

Stewart Hagestad +100000

Jasper Stubbs +100000

Santiago De La Fuente +100000

Neal Shipley +100000