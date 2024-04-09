There may not be a golfer with more pressure on them heading into the 2024 Masters than Rory McIlroy. The Irishman was a favorite early on in the 2024 Masters odds, but a sluggish start to his PGA Tour season has put him on his heels. McIlroy has yet to finish in the top 10 this season and has had trouble with his putting, which could put him behind the eight ball early at Augusta National Golf Course. He is still the world's No. 2 golfer, however, and is 10-1 to win his first green jacket in the Masters odds 2024.

Meanwhile, defending champion Jon Rahm will try to win back-to-back green jackets for the first time since Tiger Woods achieved that feat and is 12-1 among the 2024 Masters contenders. Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters and is the 13-4 Masters favorite after spending 46 weeks at No. 1 in the world. Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks or golf predictions, you need to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, considering his recent track record.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open.

Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2024 Masters field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can see only see them at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters expert picks

One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is high on Sam Burns, even though he is a 50-1 longshot. Augusta National calls for a strong putting game that Burns possesses, as he ranks 10th in putting average (1.700) and 19th in putts per round (28.12). The 27-year-old also ranks 17th in the league in total strokes gained (1.108), which sets him up for a strong performance at the Masters 2024.

Burns, who is 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings, has four top-10 finishes at the start of his 2024 campaign. While he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship, he has the potential to finish better at the Masters 2024 than his odds entail. See who else to back here.

How to make 2024 Masters picks, bets

McDonald is also jumping on an underdog who's had plenty of success at Augusta National but is still listed at more than 100-1 to win it all. You can only see his 2024 Masters picks at SportsLine.

So, which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Masters, and which proven golfer in the Masters 2024 field could bring a monster payday of almost 100-1? Check out the odds below then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for the Masters 2024, all from the expert who has been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season and find out.

2024 Masters odds, field

See full 2024 Masters picks at SportsLine

Scottie Scheffler +325

Rory McIlroy +1000

Brooks Koepka +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Wyndham Clark +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Will Zalatoris +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Dustin Johnson +3300

Tony Finau +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Brian Harman +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Max Homa +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jason Day +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sergio Garcio +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Byeong-hun An +6500

Chris Kirk +7000

Tom Kim +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Patrick Reed +7000

Rickie Fowler +7500

Akshay Bhatia +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Si Woo Kim +8000

Denny McCarthy +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Tiger Woods +10000

Stephen Jaeger +12500

Sepp Straka +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Erik Van Rooyen +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Jake Knapp +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Nicolai Hojgaard +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Harris English +15000

Thorbjörn Olesen +17500

Lucas Glover +17500

Luke List +17500

Adam Hadwin +17500

Taylor Moore +20000

Ryan Fox +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Bubba Watson +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Cam Davis +20000

Austin Eckroat +22500

Ryo Hisatsune +25000

Lee Hodges +27500

Adan Schenk +30000

Danny Willett +35000

Charl Schwartzel +35000

Gary Woodland +50000

Grayson Murray +50000

Camilo Villegas +50000

Zach Johnson +75000

Christo Lamprecht +75000

Fred Couples +100000

Mike Weir +100000

Neal Shipley +150000

Vijay Singh +150000

Stewart Hagestad +150000

Jasper Stubbs +200000

Jose Maria Olazabal +200000

Santiago de la Fuente +250000