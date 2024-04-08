Augusta National Golf Club is hallowed ground in golf and will take center stage beginning Thursday with the 2024 Masters. Scottie Scheffler will never have to sweat in an invitation again after winning the 2022 Masters, but the No. 1 player in the world is a serious contender with his game in top form. Scheffler has been on top of the world rankings for the last 46 weeks and he has two wins and a runner-up finish in his last three starts, so it's little surprise that he's the 5-1 favorite in the 2024 Masters odds. He's followed by Rory McIlroy at 10-1 in the Masters odds 2024 as he looks to complete the career grand slam. Defending champion Jon Rahm is 13-1. Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks or golf predictions, you need to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, considering his recent track record.
McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open.
Top 2024 Masters expert picks
One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is high on Sam Burns, even though he is a 50-1 longshot. After playing three weeks in a row and finishing 30th, 45th and missing the cut during the Florida swing, Burns opted to skip the Texas swing of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule and is hoping that rest will allow him to regain his early-season form. The 27-year-old had four consecutive top-10 finishes during a five-week span out west and is 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings.
Burns is a five-time PGA Tour winner and is No. 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking. This will be his third career Masters appearance. After missing the cut in his 2022 debut, he improved to 29th in 2023 and has now made the cut in five of his last seven major championship starts after missing the cut or withdrawing from four of his first seven majors. Burns is a top-20 putter on tour this season and has been top 10 in that category the last three years, which could make him a factor at Augusta National. See who else to back here.
How to make 2024 Masters picks, bets
2024 Masters odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +325
Rory McIlroy +1000
Brooks Koepka +1100
Jon Rahm +1200
Wyndham Clark +1500
Xander Schauffele +1800
Will Zalatoris +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Viktor Hovland +2200
Ludvig Aberg +2500
Joaquin Niemann +2500
Cameron Smith +2800
Justin Thomas +2800
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Collin Morikawa +3000
Dustin Johnson +3300
Tony Finau +3500
Bryson DeChambeau +3500
Brian Harman +3500
Shane Lowry +4000
Max Homa +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Jason Day +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Sergio Garcio +6000
Tyrrell Hatton +6000
Byeong-hun An +6500
Chris Kirk +7000
Tom Kim +7000
Russell Henley +7000
Patrick Reed +7000
Rickie Fowler +7500
Akshay Bhatia +7500
Corey Conners +7500
Sungjae Im +7500
Si Woo Kim +8000
Denny McCarthy +9000
Adam Scott +9000
Justin Rose +9000
Phil Mickelson +10000
Tiger Woods +10000
Stephen Jaeger +12500
Sepp Straka +12500
Nick Taylor +12500
Erik Van Rooyen +15000
Eric Cole +15000
Adrian Meronk +15000
Jake Knapp +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Matthieu Pavon +15000
Nicolai Hojgaard +15000
J.T. Poston +15000
Emiliano Grillo +15000
Harris English +15000
Thorbjörn Olesen +17500
Lucas Glover +17500
Luke List +17500
Adam Hadwin +17500
Taylor Moore +20000
Ryan Fox +20000
Kurt Kitayama +20000
Bubba Watson +20000
Nick Dunlap +20000
Peter Malnati +20000
Cam Davis +20000
Austin Eckroat +22500
Ryo Hisatsune +25000
Lee Hodges +27500
Adan Schenk +30000
Danny Willett +35000
Charl Schwartzel +35000
Gary Woodland +50000
Grayson Murray +50000
Camilo Villegas +50000
Zach Johnson +75000
Christo Lamprecht +75000
Fred Couples +100000
Mike Weir +100000
Neal Shipley +150000
Vijay Singh +150000
Stewart Hagestad +150000
Jasper Stubbs +200000
Jose Maria Olazabal +200000
Santiago de la Fuente +250000