The PGA Tour returns with a top-flight field when the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions tees off on Thursday at Kapalua Resort in Maui. The 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is highlighted by the world's top three golfers, with top-ranked Masters champion Dustin Johnson, No. 2 Jon Rahm and defending Sentry champion and World No. 3 Justin Thomas atop the latest odds.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Johnson as the favorite at 6-1 in its 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds, while Thomas is 7-1 and Rahm is at 15-2. Other 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions contenders according to oddsmakers include Xander Schauffele (11-1), Bryson DeChambeau (10-1) and Patrick Reed (16-1). Before you lock in any 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks, you need to see who Sal Johnson is backing.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has a strong feel for what it takes to win on the Plantation Course. Before last year's event, he tabbed Thomas as one of his top contenders. The result: The former FedEx Cup Champion went 14 under par and outlasted Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele to win a three-man playoff.

The golf guru was spot-on all last season. He was all over Dustin Johnson at the 2020 Masters, calling him a "man with a purpose" and proclaiming he would be nearly impossible to beat. The result: Johnson simply shot the lowest score in event history at 20 under to win by five strokes.

Earlier in the season, he pegged Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic in March and touted surging Tyrrell Hatton before his breakthrough at the Arnold Palmer the following week.

At the St. Jude Invitational, he said 100-1 longshot Phil Mickelson would contend, and the 50-year-old tied for second. And before their epic duel at Olympia Fields, the stats expert had Rahm and Johnson listed as his top two golfers.

Top 2021 Sentry tournament of Champions expert picks

Johnson is fading Rahm this week, even though the Spaniard has finished in the top 10 at Kapalua three times. Oddsmakers are looking for a strong week from him, but Rahm is making the transition from his TaylorMade clubs after signing a deal with Callaway. A club change usually leads to bumps in the road, so the golf insider suggests this might not be the best week to back the former World No. 1.

On the other hand, Johnson has been watching the development of DeChambeau and expects the big hitter to benefit from the wide fairways on the Plantation Course. The long drivers don't usually have a huge advantage at Kapalua, but the U.S. Open champion's putting could make a difference. DeChambeau led the tour in driving distance last season at 322.1 yards and was first in putts inside 10 feet and 10th in strokes gained putting, critical stats for Kapalua.

The stats guru also is familiar with the career of Reed, who lost in the playoff last year. He knows the veteran loves the spotlight and elevates his game when facing stacked fields. The 30-year-old is 84 under par in his six starts at Kapalua and has a win and two second-place finishes. He tied for fifth on tour in approach putt performance and was 12th in strokes gained putting last season.

How to make 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions predictions

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Justin Thomas 13-2

Jon Rahm 15-2

Xander Schauffele 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Patrick Reed 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 18-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Daniel Berger 25-1

Harris English 30-1

Joaquin Niemann 35-1

Sung-Jae Im 35-1

Abraham Ancer 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Cameron Champ 45-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Billy Horschel 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Jason Kokrak 66-1

Carolos Ortiz 80-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Ryan Palmer 80-1

Kevin Na 90-1

Lanto Griffin 100-1

Mackenzie Hughes 100-1

Sabastian Munoz 100-1

Stewart Cink 125-1

Martin Laird 150-1

Robert Streb 200-1

Andrew Landry 200-1

Michael Thompson 200-1

Hudson Swafford 250-1

Richy Werenski 250-1

Brian Gay 250-1

Nick Taylor 250-1