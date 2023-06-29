The Kansas City Chiefs and Golden State Warriors are two of the most successful franchises in recent American sports and on Thursday they'll get the unprecedented opportunity to go head-to-head in primetime. Bragging rights will be on the line and millions will be raised for charity when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson take on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in The Match VIII at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The 12-hole match will feature a modified alternate shot format and the foursome tees off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Both Mahomes and Curry have competed in The Match before, losing in their only previous appearance. However, Curry has the lowest index of the group at +1.0 and his team is the -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100) in the latest Match 8 odds. Mahomes and Kelce are priced as +195 underdogs and there are also several golf props available for The Match 2023. Before locking in any Match 8 bets, be sure to see Match VIII picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven golf expert, Mike McClure.

McClure's model has returned almost $10,000 on $100 best bets since June of 2020 and has called the winner of nine major tournaments entering the weekend. McClure was also all over Brooks Koepka defeating Bryson DeChambeau as a +110 underdog in The Match V and nailed Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth for an easy win over Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in The Match VII. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

For Thursday's primetime matchup, McClure is backing Curry and Thompson to score the outright win for a -230 payout. As mentioned, Curry is the lowest handicap by a wide margin here and that's a significant advantage with the teams playing best ball off the tee.

Curry is a regular on the pro-am circuit and he's even played a pair of Korn Ferry Tour events on sponsor's exemptions, shooting two 74s and missing the cut in his first attempt and then going 71-86 to miss the cut in his second tournament. Three rounds of 75 or better on a golf course set up for professionals is nothing to sneeze at and his nearly nine-shot advantage over Mahomes (7.7 handicap) is considerable.

Meanwhile, Kelce reportedly plays to an 11 while Thompson is allegedly a 15 with some reports claiming that he's down to an 11 in preparations for this event. If those two play even close to even, that further widens the gap in Golden State's favor and puts a lot of pressure on Mahomes to play significantly above his station. See which side to back at SportsLine.

