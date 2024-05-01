Now four months into the season, Scheffler ranks first in total strokes gained, first in strokes gained tee to green, second in strokes gained off the tee, first in strokes gained approach and third in strokes gained around the green. His last five tournaments read: Win, Win, T2, Win, Win -- and this run doesn't look like it is stopping anytime soon. Scheffler could be in the midst of a record-setting season ... and all the rest of the world can do is watch. Previous: 1

It was a disappointing Masters defense, but Rahm remains one of the best players in the world. He finished T45 in his return to Augusta National while plagued by a poor putting week. Meanwhile, on LIV Golf, he continues to show the world the caliber of player he remains with six top 10s in as many starts. While he has yet to enter the winner's circle, the Spaniard may be on the cusp of catching a heater. Previous: 2

Consistency does not get rewarded by talking heads, but if it did, Schauffele would be a hall of famer. The Olympic gold medalist has not missed a cut in over two years, and he factored once again at the Masters. He ranks second in total strokes gained behind Scheffler courtesy of seven top 10s in 11 starts. Schauffele is without a win since the summer of 2022, but that should change sooner rather than later. Previous: 3

For as much criticism as been tossed his way this season, McIlroy still has two worldwide wins with the latest coming in the team event at the Zurich Classic. He has nine top 25s in 11 starts and may be able to get in a groove now that the hurdle that is the Masters is behind him. McIlroy's iron play will need to be sharper if he plans on contending at Valhalla (the site of his last major championship in 2014), but Quail Hollow should serve as a perfect tune up as he has raised the trophy three times prior in Charlotte. Previous: 6

It was tough not putting him even higher as Åberg has been sensational the last three months. He has rattled off eight straight top 25s highlighted by solo seconds at Augusta National and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His iron play has taken a massive leap compared to his rookie season, and he proved at the Masters that major championship golf will be perfect for his game. His chipping needs to get better, but that is just nitpicking at this point. Previous: 7

A missed cut in his Masters debut was disappointing, but Clark bounced back right away. Thanks to a Sunday scorcher, the reigning U.S. Open winner finished on the podium at the RBC Heritage and continued a stellar run in signature events. He has the win at Pebble Beach and runners-up at the Arnold Palmer invitational and Players Championship to his name. By his own admission, Clark would like to show more consistency on a week-to-week basis. Previous: 5

When it comes to major championships, some guys just have it. Morikawa is one of those guys. The two-time major champion was 10 holes away from usurping Scheffler, grabbing the third leg of the career grand slam and having as many major championships to his name as the likes of Spieth. While he faltered down the stretch, Morikawa proved he must always be considered on the biggest stage. He backed up his Masters effort with a nice run at the RBC Heritage where he clocked a top 10. Previous: 18

Homa was so good at Augusta National. He got bit by Amen Corner on Sunday, but outside one swing on the par-3 12th, he was nearly flawless. He ultimately finished T3 for his best major championship finish and his second straight top 10 in a major going back to last year's Open. Homa has all the tools, and now, he has the belief he can get the job done in one of the big ones. Previous: 12

Watch out for him at Valhalla. DeChambeau snagged the first-round lead at Augusta National and was in the hunt until a poor finish to his third round. He ultimately settled for a T6 finish which was good for his fifth straight top 10 when factoring in his starts on LIV Golf. He didn't play great in Adelaide, but that was never going to be an environment where a golfer like DeChambeau would thrive. Previous: 14

In nine tournaments this season, Niemann has finished outside the top 20 only twice. The latest came at the Masters where he notched a T22 finish -- just outside the cutoff point where players are invited back. The young Chilean bounced back with a T3 result at LIV Golf Adelaide and looks primed to continue this sizzler into the summer. He has two LIV Golf wins to his name this year. Previous: 4

Golf's extracurriculars may have taken a toll on Cantlay in March, but he looked much more like his normal self in April. He was solid at Augusta National with a T22 and backed it up with a quality result at the RBC Heritage where he finished T3. The tee-to-green acumen that we have grown accustomed to from Cantlay looks to have returned, but now, it's time for him to showcase it at a major championship. Previous: 9

Theegala may be following path of Viktor Hovland in 2023. He is playing great golf, hovering on big-time leaderboards and looks close to connecting on a massive victory. He's got a pair of runner-up finishes this year with both coming at signature events, the latest at the RBC Heritage. Theegala is putting up career numbers off the tee, on approach and on the greens. Previous: 11

Even Hatton would admit he was surprised by his play at the Masters. Never one to not let you know how he is feeling, the Englishman connected on his first top 10 at Augusta National and continued a consistent start to his year. Hatton now has eight top 20s in 10 starts between all three tours. He ranks 12th in total strokes gained in 2024 but hasn't won anywhere since the beginning of 2021. Previous: Not ranked

Fleetwood quietly finished T3 at the Masters for a new best at Augusta National, but despite that, his effort can best be described as uncompetitive. He now has five top 15s in 10 worldwide starts, a win in Dubai and a quality major result. We've been saying it for years, but Fleetwood looks primed to win in the United States. Previous: Not ranked

Given his trajectory, Matsuyama may have had one of the more disappointing Masters. Arriving at Augusta National with four straight top 12s, including a win at the Genesis and top 10 at the Players Championship. The 2021 champion settled for a T38 -- his worst finish since missing the cut in 2014. He's still in fine form and should be getting back onto the golf course at the Wells Fargo Championship after skipping the RBC Heritage. Previous: 8

He's been quite solid since The Players Championship. Fitzpatrick now has four top 25s in his last five starts, including a decent finish at the Masters and nice result alongside his brother, Alex, at the Zurich Classic. His putter has been scorching, but Fitzpatrick will need to take a step with his ball striking if he plans on factoring in the next few majors. Previous: 15

He is going through it at the moment, but Hovland is still a top talent. The reigning FedEx Cup champion missed the cut badly at the Masters and has yet to clock a top 10 in 2024. His full swing is not cooperating and his short game is a mess. Hovland will figure it out, but the short-term outlook isn't filled with rainbows and butterflies. Previous: 10