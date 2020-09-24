Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he will play in the relocated Zozo Championship next month in what may be the lone event he plays between now and the 2020 Masters in late November. Woods, the defending champion at this event, missed the cut at last week's U.S. Open and has largely struggled since the PGA Tour returned to play following a three-month break amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am excited to defend my title at the [Zozo Championship]," he tweeted. "It is disappointing that we will not be able to play in Japan this year, but Sherwood Country Club will be a great backdrop for what I know will be a great Championship."

Unable to be held overseas due to the pandemic, the Zozo Championship has been relocated to Sherwood Country Club, a course Woods is familiar playing as it is one where he previously hosted his annual world challenge event from 2000-13.

Woods won that event on this course five times, and as the defending champion in this event, perhaps he will have some momentum when the 78-golfer field tees off Oct. 22 seeking a part of the $8 million purse.

It is unlikely that Woods will play either of the two events between the Zozo Championship and the 2020 Masters, which begins Nov. 12. Woods is also the defending champion at the Masters, winning last year's event by one stroke over Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.