Tiger Woods has been seriously injured after being involved in a serious car crash Tuesday morning near Ranchos Palos Verdes, California. He had to be extracted from his sports-utility vehicle as it sustained "major damage" following a single-vehicle rollover traffic crash, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Woods, 45, is currently in surgery for "multiple leg injuries," agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport.

Woods, whose injuries are not life threatening, was conscious and deemed in "serious but stable condition" when paramedics arrived on the scene. He was extricated through the windshield of the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. There was no evidence of impairment.

The only occupant of the SUV, Woods was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

Woods was reportedly "travelling at a high rate of speed" when he "lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider" with his SUV rolling multiple times, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. The LASD did not confirm that description of the crash but did note the area has a high rate of car accidents. The crash, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. PT, is under investigation by the LASD.

Helicopter footage of the crash scene from KCBS-TV shows an SUV laying on its side in a ditch at the bottom of a hill with heavy damage sustained by its front end. Numerous pieces of the vehicle can be seen in the nearby area, and the airbags appear to have been deployed.

Woods spent the weekend in Southern California as he was host at the 2021 Genesis Invitational, which is sponsored by his charity. He remained there early this week to work with other celebrities as part of planned promotional activities.

The 15-time major champion with 82 career PGA Tour wins has been recovering from a fifth microdiscectomy surgery on his back with hopes of playing professionally later this year. He told CBS Sports' Jim Nantz on Sunday during the Genesis Invitational that he hoped to play in the 2021 Masters this April if cleared by doctors.

Woods last played on Dec. 20, 2020 at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida.

Athletes and celebrities have spent the majority of Tuesday sending Woods well wishes on social media.

