Tiger Woods underwent a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment in his back that he said on Tuesday was creating discomfort after he played the event in Florida with his son, Charlie. Woods completed the procedure following the PNC Championship in December 2020 and is now out of action indefinitely.

The surgery, which is the fifth on Tiger's back over his career, will keep Woods from playing the Farmers Insurance Open and Genesis Invitational (an event he hosts) early this year. There is no timetable for his return.

"I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour," Woods said in a statement.

The Masters, where Woods has won five times including in 2019, starts in just 11 weeks.

Woods is coming off one of the more mediocre seasons of his career as he notched just one top 10 worldwide in 2020, missed the cut at the U.S. Open and was a nonfactor at the other two major championships.

He also missed a good chunk of the season early in the year with back stiffness. That was before the sport was shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Woods did not play between the Genesis Invitational in February and the Memorial Tournament in July. He also missed events he normally plays each year, such as the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship.