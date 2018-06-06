Volcano eruption at PGA Tour Latinoamerica course leads to wide-scale devastation
The Fuego Volcano has killed at least 75 people in Guatemala
La Reunion Resorts in Guatemala, where the The Guatemala Stella Artois Open on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica is played, has been devastated after nearby Fuego Volcano recently erupted. Ash and dust have completely engulfed the course, which hosts a March event on that tour. The eruption has killed at least 75 people in Guatemala.
The photos and videos are terrifying and devastating.
Here's PGA Tour Latinoamerica president Jack Warfield on the devastation.
In the case of La Reunion, the owners of the course created something spectacular, a golf course set on an incredible piece of property with a volcano as a backdrop. But for La Reunion, the course wasn't built just to attract golf-playing tourists. The owners also saw the opportunity to create an enhanced quality of life for the citizens. A resort like La Reunion employs hundreds of people from the area, giving them steady employment. One thing La Reunion did early on was finance the building of a new school in the community because it saw a need.
Now, people are dead or missing because of the volcano. I know the course and the clubhouse sustained severe damage, the school is undoubtedly affected and many residents' property is destroyed or completely gone. The damage is just so widespread, approximately six miles long through the valley. Golf seems pretty unimportant right now in Guatemala. Instead, next steps are under consideration as officials devise an emergency plan in the coming weeks, hoping to help with cleanup before Guatemala's rainy season arrives That's important because the rain will just hamper relief efforts that much more.
Guatemalan Jose Toledo is playing in this week's Bupa Match Play in Mexico and will give at least some of the money he makes ($10 per birdie and $20 per eagle) toward helping cleanup efforts.
"The damage is incalculable and irreparable to beautiful people who live in a beautiful country," he told PGATour.com. "This community specifically and La Reunion have meant so much to me at the beginning of my professional career. Every time I visited the course, the club's directors, members and employees gave me their affection and allowed me to prepare myself in the best way to grow as a player."
The death toll continues to rise in Guatemala.
Wink of the CBS eye to Golfweek
-
Tiger tops Forbes golfers at $43.3M
Big Cat is pulling a little over $40 million a year
-
Cauley thankful to be alive after wreck
This top 150 golfer has a lot to be grateful for after a scary weekend
-
St. Jude Classic 2018 odds, golf picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 St. Jude Classic 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
Johnson, Mickelson headline St. Jude
A strong pre-Shinnecock field highlights the lead up to the year's second major
-
Adam Scott extends major streak
Scott had to qualify alongside two amateurs in Columbus to make the field at Shinnecock
-
WATCH: Bears invade course in Alaska
Three black bears played through at Moose Run Golf Course in Anchorage