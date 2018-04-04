WATCH: Jack Nicklaus' grandson hits a hole-in-one at The Masters Par 3 Tournament

Gary Nicklaus got to share a special moment with his grandfather on Wednesday

One of the best moments every year from the Par 3 Tournament at the Masters is watching players let their children (and sometimes, grandchildren) hit tee shots and make putts on the final hole of play in the annual Wednesday challenge. 

Jack Nicklaus' family has, as you might expect, good golf genes. No further proof needed after watching his grandson, Gary, hit a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Tournament. 

It was as smooth a shot as you can get with the perfect rollback into the hole. It was also the 15-year-old's first career ace. What a moment for the entire Nicklaus' family.

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories