WATCH: Jack Nicklaus' grandson hits a hole-in-one at The Masters Par 3 Tournament
Gary Nicklaus got to share a special moment with his grandfather on Wednesday
One of the best moments every year from the Par 3 Tournament at the Masters is watching players let their children (and sometimes, grandchildren) hit tee shots and make putts on the final hole of play in the annual Wednesday challenge.
Jack Nicklaus' family has, as you might expect, good golf genes. No further proof needed after watching his grandson, Gary, hit a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Tournament.
It was as smooth a shot as you can get with the perfect rollback into the hole. It was also the 15-year-old's first career ace. What a moment for the entire Nicklaus' family.
