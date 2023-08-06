After opening with an even-par 70, Justin Thomas rattled off rounds of 65-66-68 at the 2023 Wyndham Championship to make one last push towards a FedEx Cup Playoffs berth. Thomas walked off the 18th green at Sedgefield Country Club at 11 under and in a share of 10th place. Entering the final day at Greensboro, North Carolina, projected 72nd in the season-long race, Thomas remained outside the top 70 for most of his round before a big bird swooped in late.

Playing his first 14 holes in 1 under, Thomas arrived at the par-5 15th in need of a spark with the end of the road coming into view. After his approach settled just outside 15 feet from the pin, the 15-time PGA Tour winner connected and unleashed a fist pump of fury as he reached 12 under for the tournament and jumped to 70th in the projected FedEx Cup standings.

Thomas would make it difficult on himself over the final three holes, however, as a poor swing on the par-3 16th set up his lone dropped shot of the day. Despite the bogey, the 30-year-old remained in the final FedEx Cup spot but his cushion was effectively deflated.

Unable to take advantage of the short par-4 17th, Thomas went to the final hole in need of a birdie for some breathing room. He stepped off the tee projected outside the bubble. With his tee shot finding the pine straw down the left side of the fairway, Thomas' task became more difficult.

He nearly pulled off the impossible when his chip for birdie hit the pin, but with one last par he left his FedEx Cup fate in the hands of others. With players still on the course behind him, Thomas is at the mercy of how the positioning and FedEx Cup points shake out as he's currently projected to finish 71st in the standings.