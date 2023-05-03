Another elevated event is on tap for the PGA Tour this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina when the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship gets underway on Thursday, May 4. Three-time tournament champion Rory McIlroy headlines an elite field, and enters as the 15-2 betting favorite in the latest Wells Fargo Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed in the Wells Fargo Championship field by Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1), Tony Finau (17-1) and Jordan Spieth (19-1).

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner.

In addition, the model included Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That bet hit at +4500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned over $1,100. McClure's best bets also included J.T. Poston winning outright at the 2022 John Deere Classic, even though he was listed as a massive 55-1 longshot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 Wells Fargo Championship prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the Wells Fargo Championship 2023 is Viktor Hovland finishing in the top-10 on the final leaderboard at +220 odds. (risk $100 to win $220). Hovland, who has three career PGA Tour victories, finished in third place at The Players Championship, seventh at the Masters, and 10th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational against elite fields.

Hovland is one of the top young golfers in the world and is elite in several metrics. The 25-year-old ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in total driving, seventh in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.771), 14th in strokes gained on approach (0.691), and 15th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.150). Given his recent form against top notch competition, McClure sees huge value in taking the former Oklahoma State standout to finish in the top-10 at +220. You can see the rest of McClure's Wells Fargo Championship prop bet picks at SportsLine.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds, field, top contenders

Rory McIlroy +750

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Tony Finau +1700

Jordan Spieth +1900

Justin Thomas +2100

Cameron Young +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Collin Morikawa +2100

Sungjae Im +2300

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2300

Max Homa +2400

Jason Day +2800

Sam Burns +3100

Rickie Fowler +4100

Shane Lowry +4800

Tyrrell Hatton +4800

Tom Kim +4800

Sahith Theegala +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Matt Kuchar +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

Si Woo Kim +7500

Wyndham Clark +7500

Taylor Moore +8500

Gary Woodland +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Cameron Davis +9000

Chris Kirk +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Davis Riley +11000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Webb Simpson +13000

Taylor Montgomery +13000

Joel Dahmen +13000

J.T. Poston +13000

Kurt Kitayama +13000

Seamus Power +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Harris English +16000

Adam Hadwin +17000

Alex Noren +17000

Matt Wallace +17000

Justin Suh +18000

Akshay Bhatia +18000

J.J. Spaun +18000

K.H. Lee +18000

Denny McCarthy +18000

Hayden Buckley +18000

Ben Griffin +21000

Brendon Todd +21000

Cameron Champ +21000

S.H. Kim +21000

Nick Hardy +21000