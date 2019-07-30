Wyndham Championship predictions, odds 2019: Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama picks from PGA insider

The PGA Tour regular season comes to an end this week with 156 players competing in the 2019 Wyndham Championship. The tournament begins on Thursday from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Defending champion Brandt Snedeker aims for his third Wyndham Championship title after shooting an opening-round, course-record 59 last year that catapulted him to victory. However, Snedeker is not among the top favorites in the latest 2019 Wyndham Championship odds. Instead, 2011 champ Webb Simpson (11-1), Hideki Matsuyama (12-1) and 22-year-old Collin Morikawa (12-1) head the list of contenders, followed by Paul Casey (16-1), Jordan Spieth (18-1), Viktor Hovland (22-1), Patrick Reed (28-1) and Snedeker (28-1). Before you make any 2019 Wyndham Championship picks or PGA predictions, you'll want to see what legendary golf expert Sal Johnson has to say.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is red-hot this year. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Brooks Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that major, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and cruising to victory.

Last month at the Travelers Championship, Johnson promoted 50-1 long shot Chez Reavie as a potential winner, citing Reavie's momentum following his third-place U.S. Open finish and noting how his game (second in fairway accuracy, eighth in proximity to hole) suited TPC River Highlands perfectly. The result: Reavie cruised to a four-stroke victory, finishing 17-under for his first PGA title in 11 years.

And last week at TPC Southwind, Johnson again promoted Koepka as one of his best bets. The result: Koepka delivered, going 16-under to win the WGC-FedEx Invitational.

Johnson knows what it takes to win at Sedgefield Country Club. Last year, he highlighted Snedeker in his best bets, saying, "His game is coming around and will be perfect for this week." In 2017, Johnson touted Henrik Stenson as a best bet, noting he had been "getting better every week." Stenson shot a course-record 22-under to take the Wyndham Championship. Anyone who has followed Johnson's picks is way, way up.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer and the founder of the world's biggest golf stats database -- has issued his highly confident 2019 Wyndham Championship picks. He made those picks, which he's sharing at SportsLine, based on his revealing breakdown of the Donald Ross-designed course. It plays at 7,127 yards, shorter than the PGA Tour average.

"Players are afforded the opportunity to use either driver or long iron off the tee," Johnson told SportsLine. "The most critical component is to manage the slope of the course. To do that, ball control and accuracy are essential."

"Look for the winner to be someone who doesn't like to muscle up with his driver and settles for using long irons for control," he added. "The greens at Sedgefield are very undulating and slope from back to front. Hitting greens will be at a premium."

We can tell you Johnson wants no part of Spieth, one of the top Vegas favorites at 18-1. In fact, Johnson says Spieth has a better chance of missing the cut than cracking the top three. "He decided to play at the last moment, probably because he needs to gain more FedEx Cup points since he's 67th in the standings," Johnson told SportsLine. "He was second in this event in 2013, but Sedgefield is not his friend. He will be solid on the greens, but the rest of his game is not a good match for this course. He ranks 183rd in strokes gained off the tee, 189th in greens in regulation and 83rd in scrambling."

Johnson also has locked in the fate of Matsuyama, who was 11th at the Wyndham Championship last year and third in 2016. Matsuyama has not won a tournament in two years, but his game appears to match up well with Sedgefield. He ranks fifth in strokes gained tee to green, 11th in birdie average, 21st in greens in regulation and 22nd in scrambling.

Strikingly, Johnson is high on a colossal long shot who's "straight off the tee and hits plenty of of greens." Johnson has seen this overlooked player improve dramatically as a putter, producing impressive finishes week after week. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

