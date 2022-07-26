The Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) high school basketball team is expected to travel to London and Paris next month for games on ESPN, according to a report by Adam Zagoria.



Competing under the California Basketball Club moniker, rising senior Bronny James is likely to be the leading attraction for the team in Europe. Although the son of LeBron James has shown steady development over the course of his high school career, the 6-foot-3 guard has yet to receive any reported college offers. He's regarded as the No. 43 prospect overall in the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports.



AXE Euro Tour Schedule

Aug. 11: CBC vs. ...

