Myron Medcalf of ESPN reported Thursday that Bryce James – the youngest son of NBA megastar LeBron James – is leaving California high school basketball powerhouse Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) and will attend Campbell Hall (North Hollywood) next fall going into his junior year.

The move has been speculated and reported on since early March and means that Sierra Canyon will be without a member of the James family on the roster for the first time since 2019.

Medcalf: Bryce James, youngest son of LeBron James, to leave Sierra Canyon HS, sources say - ESPN https://t.co/6rD58NCCga — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) May 18, 2023

Bryce played with brother Bronny James the last two years at Sierra Canyon.LeBron and his wife Savannah James made a gift to Campbell Hall for a new building called The Viking Center, which will feature the Savannah and LeBron James Athletic Wing.Campbell Hall has a strong recent tradition with three former players in the NBA, one of 11 schools in the country with at least three on current rosters. ...

