The 2023 Nike EYBL Peach Jam was filled with talent and storylines as nearly two-thirds of the top 100 prospects in the Class of 2024 and 2025 took the court in North Augusta, S.C. from July 2-9.

NBA scouts and college coaches lined the sidelines and fans packed the stands and hallways of the Riverview Park Activities Center to get a look at the top talent in high school basketball.

Three champions were crowned on Sunday as Team Takeover captured the 17U title, Nightrydas Elite took home the 16U title and Team CP3 were crowned 15U champions.

LeBron James, Chris Paul and Bradley Beal were among current and former NBA players on the sidelines coaching at the Peach Jam, while the battle for the top spot in the Class of 2024, 2025 and 2026 were on full display. ...

