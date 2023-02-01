The National Top 10 continues its turbulent run as previous No. 5 DME Academy (Daytona Beach, Fla.) shocked previous No. 5 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 47-44 on an unlikely buzzer-beating game winner.

DME Academy's moves to No. 5 gives it a legitimate shot to become the first Sunshine Independent Athletic Association program to earn a GEICO Nationals invitation.

A rematch of last year's GEICO Nationals title games takes center stage Friday at the Metro Classic as No. 1 Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) and No. 2 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) battle for not only seeding at the end-of-year tournament, but the top spot in next week's National Top 10.

Other significant matchups this week include Montverde Academy against No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com