Top-ranked sophomore Cameron Boozer led the way Wednesday with 22 points and 16 rebounds as No. 11 Columbus (Miami) took down No. 4 Camden (N.J.) and D.J. Wagner 75-66.

The Explorers withstood a game-high 32 points from Wagner, a five-star Kentucky signee, pulling away late for the signature victory after dropping eight spots in the MaxPreps Top 25 this week.

A Cian Medley free throw put Camden up 4-2 before the Explorers responded with a 9-0 run. Cayden Boozer started the spurt with a floater, before senior Garyn Bess converted a layup and Boozer hit a 3-pointer from the left wing as Cameron Boozer capped the burst with a rebound and putback to make things 11-4.

Wagner scored his first basket of the contest midway through the first quarter on a left-handed layup after breaking down the defense. ...

