After remaining unbroken for 32 years, the single-game high school basketball scoring record in Montana has had three different owners over the past three years. Two of those players top the MaxPreps list of the highest-scoring single-game performances for the 2021-22 season.



Brad Cichosz broke the 32-year-old state record in 2020 with 68 points. However, his record fell two years later to Damon Gros Ventre of Lodge Gross on Feb. 1, 2022.



Gros Ventre's record lasted four days.



Journey Emerson of Lame Deer, scored 81 points in a 111-29 win over Forsyth on Feb. 5 to set the single-game high for the 2021-22 season. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com