Jadyn Donovan notched her 1,000th career point in the first quarter and No. 2 Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) turned its relentless defense into offense and beat No. 14 Conway (Ark.) 66-56 Friday in the GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational.

Sidwell Friends battles the winner of No. 5 La Jolla Country Day (La Jolla, Calif.) and The Webb School (Bell Buckle, Tenn.) at 7 p.m. (ET) Saturday on ESPN+.

Donovan, who eclipsed the scoring milestone on nifty backdoor cut and feed from Leah Harmon, added 10 more points in the first half as the Quakers used a 14-2 run over the final 4 minutes of the second quarter to take a 34-26 lead into intermission. ...

