National high school boys basketball assist leaders:

Reece Beekman does it all for the Scottlandville Hornets.

Now they hope he does a little more.

The nation's No. 10 assist leader at 9.2 per game leads his top-ranked Louisiana team (33-2) into the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Division 1 semifinals Wednesday night when it faces Brother Martin.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior also averages 19.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game.

Beekman has had high games of 40 points, 17 rebounds, 17 assists, six steals and six blocks.

