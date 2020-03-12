National high school boys basketball assist leaders:
See who delivers the most passes that lead to points.
Video: Top 10 Plays of the Week
Watch Week 9 of the best plays in the country.
Reece Beekman does it all for the Scottlandville Hornets.
Now they hope he does a little more.
The nation's No. 10 assist leader at 9.2 per game leads his top-ranked Louisiana team (33-2) into the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Division 1 semifinals Wednesday night when it faces Brother Martin.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior also averages 19.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game.
Beekman has had high games of 40 points, 17 rebounds, 17 assists, six steals and six blocks.
See the list below for a complete look at the Top 50 assist makers in high school basketball as submitted to MaxPreps.
Are we missing someone? ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
