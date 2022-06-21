f37e773a-4ceb-ec11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Head coach: Bruce Rollinson | Record: 329-86-2, 34th season

2021 record: 12-0 | National ranking: No. 1

Last five years: 58-2 | State championships: (3) 2017, 2018, 2021

Players to watch

QB Elijah Brown

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 180

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

DB Zabien Brown

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

OL DeAndre Carter

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 335

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

LB Leviticus Su'a

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 225

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

OL BJ Tolo

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 310

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

Key dates

Aug. 26 — at No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Sept. 2 — at No. ...

