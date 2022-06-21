No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Head coach: Bruce Rollinson | Record: 329-86-2, 34th season
2021 record: 12-0 | National ranking: No. 1
Last five years: 58-2 | State championships: (3) 2017, 2018, 2021
Players to watch
QB Elijah Brown
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 180
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
DB Zabien Brown
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
OL DeAndre Carter
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 335
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
LB Leviticus Su'a
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 225
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
OL BJ Tolo
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 310
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
Key dates
Aug. 26 — at No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
Sept. 2 — at No. ...
